The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) has named Patrick & Henry Community College the July 2021 School on the Rise. NC3 recognizes schools across the nation that have led the charge in innovation, growth, and student success. 
"Patrick & Henry Community College has been a driving force for NC3 in Advanced Manufacturing," said Lisa Marshall, NC3 Festo Program Manager. "Their commitment to creating a skilled workforce for the Martinsville, VA community and the region has grown to include many institutions in Virginia and has made them a notable resource for schools across the country."
Through the NC3 network of certification centers, P&HCC offers industry-recognized credentials that have been vetted by business and industry leaders. With an NC3 credential, students can know that their education meets national skills standards and prepares them for current jobs in the industry.
P&HCC has been a member of NC3 since August 2018. Shortly after joining the coalition, NC3 recognized P&HCC's rapid success by naming the college an NC3 Leadership School in October 2018. Since that time, P&HCC's students have earned well over 1,000 NC3 credentials. These credentials prepared students to launch their careers in Mechatronics, Industry 4.0, and Information Technology –fields that are in increasing demand in the region.
Another NC3 credential offered at P&HCC is a workforce readiness class designed by the Mike RoweWORKS Foundation. This credential –a little different from the rest—uses Mike Rowe's platform from the popular TV show 'Dirty Jobs' to encourage students to have a good work ethic.
"We are thrilled that NC3 selected P&HCC as their July 2021 School on the Rise," said Rhonda Hodges, P&HCC's Vice President of Workforce Community and Economic Development. "This recognition really underscores the value that this program has for our students and our community. These credentials truly help our students find great jobs and, in turn, these students help businesses run at the capacity and with the quality they desire."