<div><p><img class="size-full wp-image-46084" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2306" height="2560" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-scaled.jpg 2306w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-270x300.jpg 270w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-923x1024.jpg 923w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-768x852.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-1384x1536.jpg 1384w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-1845x2048.jpg 1845w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-600x666.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-750x833.jpg 750w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Janie-Peters-older-pic-in-kitchen-Mar-2021-1140x1265.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2306px) 100vw, 2306px"><\/p>\n<p>Janie Peters, lovingly known also as Nana, Mawmaw, Ms. Moo and other special nicknames, touched the lives of countless students and people throughout Craig County schools and the community. Her job at CCPS involved more than just dishing out food, she dished out love and hugs to everyone too.<\/p>\n<hr>\n<p>Pam Dudding Contributing writer<\/p>\n<p>At the February School Board Meeting, Superintendent Jeanette Warwick began things with a moment of silence in memory of Janie Peters, later asking everyone to \u201ckeep the CCPS family in their thoughts and prayers as this is definitely a void in our cafeteria.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>She went on to read a thank-you note from the family that said, \u201cCCPS family, our family cannot thank you enough for all the kindness you shown our family during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness, kindness and generosity during this difficult time meant so much to all of us. You were our mother\u2019s family as much as we are, and we love you for that. Love the Peters family.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Peters started her career as a cafeteria worker full-time in the 1983-84 academic year, but was a substitute before that in the old New Castle High School and McCleary Elementary.<\/p>\n<p>To keep her memory alive, the family established a Janie Peters Memorial Fund at Carter Bank and Trust in New Castle for people to make donations.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe would like to keep feeding the kids at CCPS in our mom\u2019s memory,\u201d daughter Rebecca Peters Crawford shared on Facebook. \u201cShe would never let a kid go hungry or without ice cream on their ice cream day. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us to make this a success to keep our mom\u2019s memory alive doing what she did for over 38 years.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Within a few short days, almost 200 people on Facebook responded to the post. Some heartfelt responses that stood out were:<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>\u201dWhat a very compassionate thing to do! Your mom would have given anyone the shirt off her back. So loving and caring to so many young and old!! Her shoes will be hard to fill!!! Love this and so would she\u201d<\/li>\n<li>\u201dIt is such a great testimony to your mom and the love she had for the kids of this community\u201d<\/li>\n<li>\u201dYour mom was an angel to so many! The least we can do is keep that alive\u201d<\/li>\n<li>\u201dShe\u2019s smiling down on all of you for this\u201d<\/li>\n<li>\u201dYour mom was such an amazing woman, and this is such a wonderful way to honor her memory and continue what she always did for the kids of Craig County\u201d<\/li>\n<li>\u201dCraig County lost one in a million! She has left such a legacy for all who were privileged to know her. If we all had a heart like your mom\u2019s, what a beautiful world this would be\u201d<\/li>\n<li>\u201dI loved Miss Janie! I was forever either forgetting my lunch money or giving it away the summer of sixth grade. I didn\u2019t want my parents to know I had given my coins away so my friend and I would borrow back and forth from one another. Miss Janie never let any of us go without lunch or ice cream for any reason. She gave out so many of her own dimes for us kids. Love her always\u201d<\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p>When Peters started working at the school, her children, Kristopher, Zachary and Rebekah were in the third, second and kindergarten grade levels, respectively.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cShe would always make us ride the bus to school when we were younger, because we would make her late to work,\u201d Rebekah said. \u201cAs we got older, she started letting us go with her and we would have to sit in the cafeteria until it was time to go to class.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>They joked later in life, as they said that once they entered high school and were driving themselves, she somehow always knew when they were late, skipped or decided to leave early.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cShe always knew what we did sometimes before we even knew we were in trouble,\u201d they all laughed.<\/p>\n<p>Musician and CCPS graduate Joe Francisco was also a friend to Peter. He recorded a song and posted it on Facebook in her honor. \u201cI\u2019m dedicating it this evening to her family. May it bring them a little peace in this hard time! We love you, Janie,\u201d he said before playing the beloved song, \u201cAmazing Grace \u2013 My Chains are Gone.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46086" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46086" style="width: 737px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-46086" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Peters-Janie-family-Rebekah-Crawford-Krisopher-Janie-and-Zachary-Peters-Mar-2021-2.jpg" alt="" width="737" height="358" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Peters-Janie-family-Rebekah-Crawford-Krisopher-Janie-and-Zachary-Peters-Mar-2021-2.jpg 737w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Peters-Janie-family-Rebekah-Crawford-Krisopher-Janie-and-Zachary-Peters-Mar-2021-2-300x146.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Peters-Janie-family-Rebekah-Crawford-Krisopher-Janie-and-Zachary-Peters-Mar-2021-2-600x291.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 737px) 100vw, 737px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46086" class="wp-caption-text">Family was first and foremost in Janie Peter\u2019s life. Pictured from left to right, Rebekah Crawford, Kristopher Peters, Janie Peters and Zachary Peters.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cEvery kid loved her,\u201d Rebekah noted before adding, \u201cThey knew she would help them in any way she could rather it be just keeping them out of trouble, helping with school work, buying them what they needed for sports, and of course making sure that everyone got breakfast and lunch along with extras and snacks if they wanted. She always paid for anything that she gave to a child at that school.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Shared CCPS School Nutrition Supervisor Sherry Crowder, \u201cJanie was a loving lunch lady that always looked out for her kids and of course that was any student that passed through the cafeteria for the past 30 plus years. She always had a \u2018Good Morning\u2019, a hug for someone that was not having a good day or just willing to listen to their problems. Janie was a selfless person and always thinking of herself last. She was kind, sweet and had a way of making you smile even if you were having the worst of days.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Not just Janie, she was also known as Mrs. Janie, Mom, Momma, Momma Janie, Mammaw, Grandma, Grandma Janie and Nana by so many.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cShe also had fun and personal nicknames with some kids such as her lil\u2019 moo that called her Ms. Moo. Then there is Sweet Lips and BO time and plenty more nicknames that have inside jokes with individual students and staff at CCPS,\u201d Rebekah added.<\/p>\n<p>Fellow cafeteria employee Nancy Fisher said the following, \u201cI can\u2019t say enough good things about Janie. We\u2019ve been friends for 40 years and worked together for over 30. She would always look out for the kids whether it was a smile, a hug or a child who wanted a snack or extra food, but they didn\u2019t have money for, she would use her own. She has always been a giving person and never expected anything in return. She will be missed by so many.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>For this kind of love, the family chose to set up a fund in Janie\u2019s memory at Carter Bank.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe fund is more than just ice cream,\u201d the family shared. \u201cThe fund is for breakfast, lunch, snacks, ice cream or whatever may be needed.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The family added that it may help pay for some child\u2019s outstanding lunch charges for those in need (if funds are available and it is approved by the family), or sports startup as an occasional meal or donation may be made to help feed the players before the game.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cShe spent most Friday evenings after work preparing the meals for the football team,\u201d the Peter\u2019s recalled. \u201cYou could find her there on Friday afternoon still helping Sherry get stuff prepared before the games. She helped get that started way back when.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>It has been repeated by many that she loved everyone, not just the kids and she would freely give lots of hugs in a day\u2019s time.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cFor some kids, she knew it would be the only hug they would get for the day,\u201d Rebekah said. \u201cIt didn\u2019t matter who you were or who your parents, grandparents or any other family members were. It didn\u2019t matter rather they were rich, poor, clean, dirty, special needs or anything in between, she would love you just as you were.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>They added, \u201cShe would also make sure the staff was taken care of if needed. If you forgot your wallet that day, it was ok because she would pay and let you give it back when you had it. If she knew you liked something and it was for breakfast or lunch that day, she would set it aside for you if she knew you couldn\u2019t make it before everything would be cleaned up. She also made sure no one was hungry.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Janie\u2019s kids shared that she loved to support the kids in and out of school and when her own kids were in school, they said she was at every practice.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cShe was also at every game. If she wasn\u2019t there it was because she couldn\u2019t be at two games at the same time. She would travel no matter where the game was played or if you had a school play, graduation or activities not school-related,\u201d they said. \u201cIf you asked her to come, she would try to be there.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Peter\u2019s family remembered that she also spent many nights sitting in the emergency room with kids other than her own, and, \u201cif a child needed a ride, a place to stay, babysitter or just a listening ear, she was always willing to be that person.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Rebekah fondly added, \u201cParents have even been known to come visit their kids at her house because kids would come stay days, weeks or even months at a time if they needed a place to stay. It didn\u2019t matter the reason; you were always welcome.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Peters would also always \u201ccook dinner for a small army\u201d because they never knew who was going to show up for a meal.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur dad was a truck driver and would come home usually on Friday nights and he always laughed and said he never knew who he would have to step over to get in the house because there would be kids sleeping everywhere on the floor, couches, recliners or beds,\u201d Rebekah said. \u201cShe loved her family very much, all of them the ones near and far. Even if she didn\u2019t get to see you often, I guarantee you she loved you with all her heart.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Crowder added, \u201cJanie was a precious friend and co-worker that I loved very much. She will be missed greatly but will live in my heart forever.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Noting in honor of Janie from an unknown author, \u201cWhen someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure.\u201d<\/p><\/div>