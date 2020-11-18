Pam Dudding Contributing writer

Many pet owners often say that “Dogs are a man’s best friend,” yet cat owners feel the same about their furry friends as well.

Scientific studies have proven that dog owners are likely to live longer than those who do not have dogs and also have a 24 percent risk reduction for death from any cause.

The Minnesota Stroke Institute followed over 4,000 cat owners for ten years. In their studies, they discovered that owning a cat can dramatically reduce a person’s chance of dying from heart disease.

Therefore, for many pet owners, taking care of their little furry friends is almost like taking care of a family member.

The Angels of Assisi understand that and are bringing a Pet Health Clinic to Craig County.

On Thursday, December 3, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., they will be at the Volunteer Fire Department on Conrad Street in New Castle.

Rabies, parvo and distemper vaccines will be available for one’s pets and also have microchip options available. They offer this entire package for a cost of $25 or $10 each.

For those who wish for their pet to have a sick pet exam, the cost will be $10, plus the cost of medications.

Other options that will be available include: flea and tick preventions for $10, and Lepto, Lyme, Bordetella Kennel Cough or FeLV Feline Leukemia for $15 each.

All dogs and cats are welcome, and no appointment is needed.

Dr. Josette Richmond from Angels of Assisi will be caring for people’s pets and COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

For more information, contact Angels of Assisi at (540) 344-8707.

They encourage all pet owners to keep their shots up to date, keeping their loved pets as healthy as possible.