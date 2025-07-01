Coal Valley News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Veteran journalist and Boone County native Phil Perry has been named president of HD Media, which publishes The Herald-Dispatch, the Charleston Gazette-Mail and a host of weekly publications across West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio.

Perry, 53, succeeds Doug Skaff Jr., who died in a crash on Interstate 79 earlier this month.

“With the recent passing of Doug Skaff Jr., our hearts will always be broken, and we are missing the leadership that he provided on a daily basis,” Perry said. “Doug’s shoes are impossible to fill because his leadership style was so unique, and his energy was so infectious.

“I know he’d be behind me, supporting me and lifting me up. The groundwork that he put down for us over the last five years will always inspire me and be a source of reflection.”

