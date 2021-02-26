<div><figure id="attachment_17234" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17234" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="768" class="size-large wp-image-17234" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance1-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17234" class="wp-caption-text">Lot 4 of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBC) is the future site of Crown Holdings.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Henry County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) approved three performance agreements at a Feb. 24 meeting.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The agreements between Crown Holdings, Laminate Technologies and Southwestern Virginia Gas Company provide monetary incentives to facilitate growth from the industries and are key to upcoming economic development projects in the area.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Crown Holdings will receive $500,000 from the Commonwealth Development Opportunity Fund (COF) upon reaching $75 million of investment into the county and the creation of 100 jobs. The company will receive another $500,000 upon hitting its overall promise of an $145 million investment and 126 jobs.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAll the incentive money comes to us as a county and we allocate it to the company based on the benchmarks in the agreements,\u201d County Administrator Tim Hall said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition to incentives from the COF, Crown Holdings will receive $3 million from the Harvest Opportunity Fund (HOF) upon reaching the same initial benchmarks set forth with the COF. The funds are to be disbursed on or after Dec. 31, 2021. After the company hits the second COF benchmark, they will receive the remaining $2 million from the HOF, to be disbursed on or after Dec. 31, 2022.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The \u201cHarvest (Foundation) has provided $5 million for this deal,\u201d Hall said. \u201cAgain, they send it to us, and we send it to the company. Both of these agreements have pretty significant benchmarks.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The company also will receive a $3 million Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) grant from the Commonwealth.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThat is a direct relationship between the state and the company, so we have no play in that,\u201d Hall said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The county also agreed to a third incentive agreement with Crown Holdings, according to Hall, who added it was a first for the county.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt captures all the incentives that I\u2019ve just outlined\u201d and \u201cletters from utility providers saying where their utility is and how it needs to be brought to\u201d Lot 4 of Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBC), Hall said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While not agreed upon at the meeting, Hall said the county will eventually enter into a land conveyance agreement with Crown Holdings once the approximate 58 acres of land on Lot 4 is officially surveyed.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hall said the relocation of operations by Crown is \u201cthe largest single initial capital investment in the county\u2019s history.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis company makes cans, and they make a lot of cans,\u201d Hall said. \u201cThis property will have two lines\u201d operating 24 hours per day, seven days per week and 365 days per year.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cEach line will produce 2,800 cans a minute. Therefore, two lines (will be) 5,600 cans a minute. This will allow Crown to catch up with its share of the marketplace. It is now importing millions of cans from Saudi Arabia to fulfill its demand,\u201d Hall said, and added the county was first made aware of the deal on Nov. 12, 2020.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe were told on Dec. 22 that they were coming,\u201d he added. \u201cThat\u2019s six weeks. We\u2019ve never had a project that went that quickly of this magnitude.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">During that period, Hall said the county received four visits from company representatives.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe big one that we had, we held at CCAT (Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training) which is a huge draw for this company,\u201d Hall said. \u201cThey can train while they are building so it was a huge difference maker for us.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hall said 19 different state and local entities were present for the meeting at CCAT.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cSome of those were local contractors who were called in and not told who they were talking to but they took questions on how quickly things could be built,\u201d Hall said, adding that representatives from Patrick Henry Community College were also present to close the deal.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAs they were leaving, their HR (human resources) folks told us that they site plants all over the world,\u201d Hall said. \u201cHe told us that they have never seen a more impressive local presentation than what they got with us. The teamwork worked.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_17233" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17233" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="768" class="wp-image-17233 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance2-1024x768.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance2-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance2-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Performance2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17233" class="wp-caption-text">County Administrator Tim Hall credited the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training as vital in attracting both Press Glass and Crown Holdings to the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hall said the company hopes to start operations in December or early next year.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">With the beginning of operations, Hall said the company will likely hire local talent to run the lines.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">He added that PressGlass, the first tenant at CCBC, demonstrated the ability to acquire a strong workforce from Henry County residents.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe were able to access their management teams and their HR people in meetings with Crown and we walked out,\u201d Hall said. \u201cIt was just the two companies talking to each other and (PressGlass) was able to demonstrate that they got their folks and are happy with their folks. They told them their experience was really good and they had no issue employing the people that they needed.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">He said the average salary for the 126 new jobs will be approximately $49,000 a year.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe\u2019ve got 1,600 people a day who leave this community and go to the Piedmont Triad to work. All you\u2019ve got to do is give them a reason to turn right before they leave town,\u201d Hall said. \u201cThese are well above average wages and you save an hour to an hour and half of your day, every day that you\u2019re not driving. It gives you time to coach soccer, teach Sunday School, or volunteer at the Kiwanis Club.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hall said he expects the company to look for employees that \u201chave already proven they want to work and just want a better job,\u201d adding that companies who lose employees will likely \u201cbackfill\u201d those positions from those out of work.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition to agreements with Crown Holdings, the IDA also approved agreements with Laminate Technologies.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">With a first performance date of Dec. 31, 2024, the company will receive $50,000 from the COF upon reaching $4 million of capital investment and 42 new jobs. If the company maintains those benchmarks, it will receive another $50,000 on Dec. 31, 2025.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation is also providing a $50,000 cash grant to Laminate Technologies.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cBoth Crown and Laminate are located in Enterprise Zones so they will get those statutory benefits,\u201d Hall said. \u201cYou pay your real estate and personal property taxes in your first year. You pay 100 percent of it, we document it, and we rebate 100 percent of it. In years 2-5, you pay them, we document it, and we pay you back half of that. It\u2019s year six before they begin to pay 100 percent of their total local tax burden.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In conjunction with requirements for operations of Crown Holdings, the IDA also approved a performance agreement with Southwestern Virginia Gas Company.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cCrown needed natural gas infrastructure to Lot 4. That would be a deal killer if we did not provide that,\u201d Hall said. \u201cWe don\u2019t currently have that at the park, so we had to figure out a way to solve that pretty quickly.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To that end, Hall said the county took up the financial responsibility for the project.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe Board of Supervisors approved up to $3.5 million out of the fund balance. We\u2019ve already gotten a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for $1.5 million,\u201d Hall said. \u201cThis will work as a draw down. It may not take all that we\u2019ve allocated for it but we wanted to do a not-to-exceed number so we didn\u2019t have to come back and do it again.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hall said details are still being discussed about the financial benefits towards the county but \u201cwe will also get paid back for use of the gas. There is a utility tax based on consumption.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hall said adding natural gas will complete the park\u2019s utility portfolio.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cNatural gas is the only utility not at the park. Once that is available, we become what is called a Tier 5 site,\u201d Hall said. \u201cAs site developers or site consultants begin to search for a place to go, Tier 5 sites come up first.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>