<div><figure id="attachment_77943" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77943" style="width: 320px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77943" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/pat-photo-1-edited.jpg" alt="" width="320" height="240" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/pat-photo-1-edited.jpg 320w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/pat-photo-1-edited-300x225.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 320px) 100vw, 320px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77943" class="wp-caption-text">Peggy Huber wields a shovel full of dirt to enrich the flowers that decorate the Radford Public Library. Like many other gardeners, Huber says the physical activity of her hobby keeps her healthy.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Pat Brown<\/p>\n<p>Contributing writer<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Radford drivers may have spotted Peggy Huber last week shoveling dirt onto a bed of daffodils that was just starting to open up at the Radford Public Library.<\/p>\n<p>Spring\u2019s early blossoms have brought her out of her West End home and into spaces around town that need a little sprucing up. At the Sundell Street roundabout, the crocuses she donated from her yard and planted months ago are coming up with vibrant yellow petals.<\/p>\n<p>As spring continues, roundabout passers-by can follow the progress of the snow lilies she transplanted from her yard. Later in the growing season, drivers and walkers will be able to see daylilies, resurrection lilies and several types of irises she has shared.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019ve got such a beautiful walking system,\u201d Huber said of paths that meander through Radford\u2019s neighborhoods and parks. She wants to make them even prettier.<\/p>\n<p>Huber has served on Radford\u2019s Beautification and Forestry Commission, but her volunteer gardening is separate from her committee work, and it dates back 35 years. Those were the years prior to Radford\u2019s hiring of professional horticulturists to enhance the town\u2019s beauty.<\/p>\n<p>Several decades ago, she was among a small group of volunteers who solicited local businesses to donate money for flowers and then set about planting them in public space.<\/p>\n<p>These days she seeks permission from the city horticulturist before adding or subtracting flora.<\/p>\n<p>Right now, she\u2019s the only volunteer she is aware of, and she\u2019s excited about a new idea.<\/p>\n<p>Huber wants to solicit town folks and businesses to contribute to a pansy planting. She selected pansies because yellow pansies with black on the petals share the school colors of the Radford Bobcats. She wants athletes and their families \u2014 among others \u2014 to buy \u201cBobcat pansies\u201d that can be added to flower beds because the plants are resistant to freezing even when they are under a blanket of snow.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIf someone tells you that you are a pansy, take it as a compliment,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Peggy Huber can get philosophical about gardening.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_77944" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77944" style="width: 320px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77944" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/pat-photo-2-edited.jpg" alt="" width="320" height="240" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/pat-photo-2-edited.jpg 320w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/pat-photo-2-edited-300x225.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 320px) 100vw, 320px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77944" class="wp-caption-text">Peggy Huber sits on the edge of the Sundell Street roundabout where gardeners and town horticulturists have worked together to create a circular garden. The yellow crocuses that are in bloom right now are transplanted from her front yard.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cI think I was born with dirt in my blood,\u201d she said recently.\u00a0 \u201cI am programmed to enjoy growing flowers and edibles.\u201d She said she feels connected to the spirits of her grandparents and parents when she is gardening. \u201cMy mom\u2019s most lasting memories as she slid into deep dementia were working in the garden and caring for young children,\u201d Huber said.<\/p>\n<p>And she is certain gardening, as is often claimed, contributes to her good physical and mental health. In her seventh decade, she can dig and plant with the best of them.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI should help you,\u201d a man said when he exited the library and saw Huber working in the library flower beds recently. \u201cI dug the holes and he put in the bulbs,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>A dozen years ago, when Huber was logging some of her 30 years of teaching, a teenager asked to help her garden on the school grounds before and after school. She helped them grow butternut squash, and they cooked and ate their handiwork with a touch of butter and brown sugar. \u201cThey felt a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Twice Huber planted scads of daffodils at two different schools only to watch as a change in landscaping plans eradicated the spring blooms. She joked that she still has not been able to recreate the beautiful scene from the movie \u201cDr. Zhivago\u201d when a field of snow melts and is replaced by a beautiful field of daffodils.<\/p>\n<p>Husband Tom helps her maintain a vegetable garden in their backyard where \u201cevery year the flowers take more of the space,\u201d Peggy Huber said.\u00a0 The couple has two sons, a daughter and seven grandchildren.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cGardening,\u201d Huber said, \u201cis what I thought I could contribute.\u201d<\/p><\/div>