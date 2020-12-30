<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E51" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E52"><img class="size-medium wp-image-42371 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/DE53A5EB-9BA8-4308-A15B-91E47CABCA3B-230x300.jpeg" alt="" width="230" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/DE53A5EB-9BA8-4308-A15B-91E47CABCA3B-230x300.jpeg 230w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/DE53A5EB-9BA8-4308-A15B-91E47CABCA3B-786x1024.jpeg 786w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/DE53A5EB-9BA8-4308-A15B-91E47CABCA3B-768x1001.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/DE53A5EB-9BA8-4308-A15B-91E47CABCA3B-600x782.jpeg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/DE53A5EB-9BA8-4308-A15B-91E47CABCA3B.jpeg 828w" sizes="(max-width: 230px) 100vw, 230px">Caleb Murphy, a Patrick County High <\/span><span id="E53">S<\/span><span id="E54">chool senior, won<\/span><span id="E55"> the weekly <\/span><span id="E56">Bill of Rights Institute<\/span><span id="E57">\u2019s<\/span><span id="E58"> Join the Debate <\/span><span id="E59">competition. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E60" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E61">Murphy<\/span><span id="E62"> wrote his essay as a classroom assignment and <\/span><span id="E63">answered the question:<\/span><span id="E64"> Should the U.S. Increase Regulations on Firearms<\/span><span id="E65">?<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E66" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E67">He said <\/span><span id="E68">he selected that topic because <\/span><span id="E69">it was<\/span><span id="E70"> <\/span><span id="E71">\u201c<\/span><span id="E72">a<\/span><span id="E73">n issue that felt important<\/span><span id="E74">.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E75" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E76">Murphy\u2019s <\/span><span id="E77">win<\/span><span id="E78">n<\/span><span id="E79">ing essay is <\/span><span id="E80">printed <\/span><span id="E81">below:<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E82" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E83">America does not need stricter gun laws or restrictions. I do not believe in universal background checks, or the ban on \u201cassault weapons\u201d. There are more important issues that contribute to gun violence in the United States. Issues such as mental illness, and poverty are leading factors in gun violence. The United States needs more firearm training to better prepare someone to use a firearm safely. Having stricter gun laws will not help law abiding citizens because criminals do not and will not follow the law.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E84" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E85"> An idea that people are taking into consideration is to issue universal background checks. The problem with this is that the criminals will not follow the procedure. Law abiding citizens already follow the current procedure to purchase a firearm. Issuing a stricter background check will improve nothing, just make the process longer for good people to obtain a firearm. The criminals will continue to loot or purchase their firearms from the streets. In today\u2019s laws, not following the proper process to purchase a firearm is illegal, but that does not stop criminals.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E86" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E87">Some people will argue that having stricter gun laws would stop gun violence in the United States. They believe that when firearms are restricted, the crime rate will decrease. However, most of the mass shootings or any shooting incident points directly onto mental illness. People who are diagnosed with mental illness are not themselves and are heavily monitored and medicated. Sometimes you could never tell if a person has a mental illness. These types of people are more susceptible to psychological problems resulting in them \u201cflipping\u201d and committing suicide or mass shooting. Others believe the gun does the shooting not the person. This is the same ideology as telling your teacher that the pencil gave you the bad grade. This belief is shrewd because it is the person behind the gun that is doing the shooting.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E88" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E89">In cities and poverty areas across America, gun violence is on the rise. For example, Chicago and New York have seen an increase in shootings, murders, and armed robberies in the last year. These areas are lower income, poverty areas where crime is excessive. To coincide, these areas are often overseen by Democrat politicians who oppose firearms and push the legislature for stricter firearm policies. People who reside in these areas oftentimes agree with these politicians and their policies. As a <\/span><span id="E91">result<\/span><span id="E93"> they <\/span><span id="E95">can not<\/span><span id="E97"> defend themselves when someone attacks them. However, the criminals will not comply with their laws, resulting in an increase of crime throughout their neighborhoods. If people carried firearms and knew how to use them properly, neighborhoods and cities would be a safer place, as criminals would soon realize that their life is at danger the next <\/span><span id="E99">time<\/span><span id="E101"> they rob a house.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E102" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E103">Instead of stricter gun restrictions, people need to be taught the correct way to handle and shoot a firearm. A firearm is there for your safety. If a criminal is coming at you with the intent to harm you, there is no way to protect your life. Even if you do not conceal carry, it is important to understand the fundamentals of shooting and firearm safety. This will ensure that you keep yourself and others safe. If everyone is safe and understands how to use a firearm then there will be less unnecessary gun violence.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E104" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E105">There is no purpose in having stricter gun laws. The idea of universal background checks will achieve <\/span><span id="E107">nothing, but<\/span><span id="E109"> make it harder for law abiding citizens to obtain firearms. People need to realize the threat of mental illness linked to shootings. The person does the shooting not the gun. Above all things, teaching firearm safety will prevent gun violence and allow for a safer future in all neighborhoods across the United States. If there are strict gun policies, criminals will still not comply with the laws.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E110" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E111">(<\/span><span id="E112">Worked <\/span><span id="E113">c<\/span><span id="E114">ited<\/span><span id="E115"> <\/span><span id="E116">foxnews.com<\/span><span id="E117">)<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E118" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E119">Murphy won a $25 gift card and other items<\/span><span id="E121">,<\/span><span id="E122"> including a <\/span><span id="E123">T<\/span><span id="E124">-shirt from the Bill of Rights Institute, a nonprofit educational organization in Arlington, VA. His name will be entered along with other winners <\/span>for a chance to win a grand prize of a $1,000 cash scholarship.<\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E125" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E126">Murphy is a member of the Patrick County High School fishing team, Senior Beta, Patrick County 4-H Marksman Shooting Team, VA 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador, and an Eagle Scout. He plans to attend Patrick Henry Community College.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E127" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>