<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-51140 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/golf_1617102143-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/golf_1617102143-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/golf_1617102143-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/golf_1617102143-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/golf_1617102143.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">By Ashlee Mullis<\/p>\n<p>The PCHS Varsity Golf Team has been on a winning streak for the past two weeks.<\/p>\n<p>On March 15, the team traveled to Forest Park Country Club to compete in a match against the other six schools in the district.<\/p>\n<p>The Cougars won the match with a team score of 322, with Wesley Roberson winning the medal with a score of 76.\u00a0 Jalen Hagwood was second, shooting a 77, David Smith shot a 78, and Tucker Swails shot a 91.<\/p>\n<p>On March 22, the team hosted the district match at Gordon Trent Golf Course. Patrick County won that match with a team score of 304.<\/p>\n<p>David Smith and Wesley Roberson were co-medalists, each shot a 73. Kevin Nester was third, with a score of 78, and Jalen Hagwood was fourth, shooting an 80.<\/p>\n<p>On March 25 the team traveled to Danville to compete at the Tuscarora Country Club. The Cougars tied the Warriors of Magna Vista for top spot, with each team shooting a 342.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker Swails led the Cougars with a score of 80, followed by Wesley Roberson who shot an 86. Jalen Hagwood and David Smith tied for third, each shooting an 88.<\/p><\/div>