Fishing teams head to state competition
The Patrick County High School Fishing Team had a successful fishing tournament Saturday at Philpott Lake. They competed against other...
The Patrick County High School Fishing Team had a successful fishing tournament Saturday at Philpott Lake. They competed against other...
By Ashlee Mullis The Lady Cougar Volleyball Team finished 2nd in the district and will begin regional play this week...
Cougar Team(l-r) Coach Phillip Steagall, Jalen Hagwood, Taylor Swails, Tucker Swails, Wesley Roberson, Kevin Nester, David Smith, Coach Ryan Pendleton....
By Reid Spencer NASCAR Wire Service Martin Truex Jr. passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin on Lap 485 of...
By Ashlee Mullis The JV Lady Cougars were defeated by the Lady Trojans in two sets on April 5. Bryley...
In attendance at the signing for Overby were (front row, from left) mother Amanda Overby, Julianna Overby, father Warren Overby. ...