CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Paving work has been approved on a section of Corridor H in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday he has approved the bid award for work on U.S. Route 48 between Kerens and Parsons to West Virginia Paving Inc.

Work on the $30 million project will include 7.5 miles of asphalt paving and is scheduled to start this spring.

Corridor H is among the last uncompleted sections of the Appalachian highway system proposed more than 50 years ago in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.

The highway is intended to run 130 miles from Interstate 79 at Weston to the Virginia border. Proponents say it would open the rural region to economic development.