Pauline Lucille Knotts Lowther, 90, a resident of Holly Meadows Road, Parsons, passed from this life, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at home with family by her side and under the care of Mountain Hospice.

Pauline was born Tuesday, May 27, 1930, in a daughter of the late Delton Carl Knotts, Sr., and Louise Josephine Knotts. On September 5, 1953, in Montrose, she married Jesse David Lowther, who preceded her in death on November 19, 2011.

Left to cherish Pauline’s memory are two daughters, Sandra Elaine Kisamore of St. George, and Paula Diane Bates and husband, Jack, a son, Melvin Carl “Bub” Lowther and wife, Janet, all of Holly Meadows, four grandchildren, Benjamin Daniel Kisamore and wife, Pam, Stephanie Dawn Fitzwater and husband, Jeff, Raymond David Bates and Christopher Paul Lowther, seven great-grandchildren, Andrew Tyler Kisamore, Ashley Lowther, Daniel Paul Kisamore, Katlynn Elaine Keller, Sarah Louise Bates, Christian Paul Lowther and Drayven Lowther, three step-grandchildren, James W. Falls, Janet L. Florence, and Robert G. Falls, nine step great-grandchildren, four sisters, Arlene Ramsey, Patty Wilfong, Judy Ternent and husband, Harry, Norma Jones and husband, Keith, a brother, Norman Knotts and wife, Gabriella, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Pauline in death besides her parents and husband was three sisters, Malora Corbin, Adelene Snyder, and Karen Knotts, three brothers, Mervin, Delton C, Jr., Clarence, and William A. Knotts, a son-in-law, Benjamin Kisamore, and a step great-grandchild.

Pauline graduated Parsons High School with the Class of 1948. She had worked for Tucker County Headstart and Parsons Footwear from which she retired. She was a member of the Parsons First Church of the Nazarene which was a very important part of her life. She held numerous positions in the church including serving on the Board, Missionary President, Sunday School teacher, assisting with Bible School, and wherever needed. Pauline enjoyed quilting and loved her family very much.

Visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11am. Rev. Steven Morrow will officiate, and interment will follow at Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Elkins. As we continue to observe CDC guidelines, we will be social distancing and recommending facial coverings. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Pauline Lucille Knotts Lowther. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.