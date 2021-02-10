Platoon Sergeant Garland Moore, USMC
Dear Editor; On September 4, 2021, COVID permitting, the State of New Mexico and the David Westphall Veterans Foundation will...
Thelma Vannoy Sheets, 81, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, from complications of dementia. Born...
Kenneth “Ken” J. May, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City,...
Linda Sue Darnell Doss, 75, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home. Born February 5, 1946,...
Archie Mansfield Tilley, 82, of Coalton, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Madison Center in Morgantown. Born January 18,...
Thomas Lee Biggs, 87, of Marlinton, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg. Born December 20,...
