Paul Hampton “Mooch” Wamsley, Sr., age 80 years, a resident of Hendricks, WV departed this life Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Davis Medical Center at Elkins, WV.

He was born Monday, May 27, 1940 at Parsons, WV, a son of the late Orval Wade Wamsley, Sr. and Nellie Viola Carr Jenkins. On September 5, 1964 at Oakland, MD, he was married to the former Virginia Susan “Skip” Hedrick, who preceded him in death May 2, 2012.

Surviving are one son, Paul H. “Dubby” Wamsley, Jr. and wife Teresa Cassidy Wamsley of Parsons; one daughter, Paula Jo Wamsley of Hendricks; one half-brother, Sonny Wade Wamsley and wife Barbara of Philadelphia; five half-sisters, Judy Filler of Tennessee, Carol Knighton and husband Norm of Florida, Susan Keller of Virginia, Millie Schofield of Ohio and Jeannette Wamsley Fox and son Geoffrey of Virginia; one brother-in-law, Bob Ballard; and two nephews (whom he considered his sons) and their families, Jack Mullenax and wife Michele and Marcus Mullenax, all of Parsons, and their children, whom he considered his grandchildren, Courtney and husband Ryan Nestor and their children, Kace and Paxton, Madison Mullenax and fiancé Trevor Kidwell, and Dominick and Gavin Mullenax; and in-laws, Mike and Barbara Cassidy of St. George.

Preceding him in death are one half-sister, Peggy Ballard.

He was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1959, where he enjoyed and excelled in baseball and football. He was a construction trade Union worker, and a lumber grader for the former Mullenax Lumber Company until 1985, he then worked for Maxwell Construction and Wamsley Construction and Woodworking, and he later worked at Walmart, in Elkins for ten years. He attended the Hendricks United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. He loved to spend time with his friends and family and enjoyed a good meal. He was a kind, gentle and loving Father and one who would never meet a stranger.

Mr. Wamsley’s request for cremation will be honored. A Private family graveside service will be held at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. Rev. Pat Cassidy and Pastor Susie Metzner will officiate and inurnment will follow. The family would like to thank Dr. Elaine Moore, Steven Sponaugle, Sheila Marsh, Kevin White and the crew of EMS and the Parsons Volunteer Fire Dept. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Paul Hampton “Mooch” Wamsley, Sr. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com