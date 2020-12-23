<div><figure id="attachment_42028" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-42028" style="width: 750px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-42028 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Patrick-SW.jpg" alt="" width="750" height="966" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Patrick-SW.jpg 750w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Patrick-SW-233x300.jpg 233w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Patrick-SW-600x773.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-42028" class="wp-caption-text">Billy and Lee Ann Collins receive a plaque of appreciation at their business, Collins Tractor Company, located in the Moorefield Store area of Patrick County.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E51" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E52">The Patrick Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors and Staff recently recognized Billy and Lee Ann Collins along with Dennis Cockerham with Collins Tractor Company for their devoted and dedicated service with assistance with the District\u2019s no-till drill seeder.\u00a0 <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E53" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E54">The <\/span><span id="E55">b<\/span><span id="E56">oard and <\/span><span id="E57">s<\/span><span id="E58">taff presented <\/span><span id="E59">the <\/span><span id="E60">Collins a plaque of appreciation and expressed gratitude for all their help throughout the years.\u00a0Collins Tractor has provided exceptional service with the <\/span><span id="E61">d<\/span><span id="E62">istrict\u2019s no-till drill program for over the last 30 years.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E63" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E64">So, what exactly is a no-till drill? Well, it\u2019s just what it sounds like. It\u2019s a planter that allows for placement of one\u2019s seeds in the ground without having to drastically disturb the topsoil beforehand. Benefits of no-till included reduced compaction, reduced soil erosion, increased organic matter, improved soil structure and better infiltration are just a few of the positive attributes associated with no-till.\u00a0Some of the more quantifiable benefits of a no-till system include increased efficiency and reductions in fuel quantity, labor<\/span><span id="E65">,<\/span><span id="E66"> and machinery costs.\u00a0 <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E67" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E68">The Patrick Soil and Water Conservation District office, along with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, assist agriculture producers who voluntarily incorporate nutrient management and other environmental safeguards within agriculture operations.\u00a0With their volunteer boards and more than 150 full and part-time technical and administrative employees, districts provide a valuable delivery system for Virginia\u2019s statewide nonpoint source prevention programs.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E84" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><\/p><\/div>