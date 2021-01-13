<div><div id="yiv3637676990yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610579634645"><img class="size-medium wp-image-42870 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/virtual_learning_1610581013-300x169.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="169" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/virtual_learning_1610581013-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/virtual_learning_1610581013-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/virtual_learning_1610581013-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/virtual_learning_1610581013.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Due to circumstances that are affecting staffing in multiple schools, Patrick County Public Schools will immediately move to an all virtual mode of instruction beginning Thursday, January 14 through Wednesday, January 27.<\/div>\n<div><\/div>\n<div id="yiv3637676990yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610579653460">Meal pick ups will continue as planned on Thursday, January 14.<\/div>\n<div><\/div>\n<div id="yiv3637676990yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610579659463">Families not already signed up for meal pick up are advised to contact their child\u2019s school by 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 14 to be added to the list.<\/div>\n<div><\/div>\n<div id="yiv3637676990yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610579702451">Meal distribution schedules for next week will be communicated in a future message. Packet pick up information will be communicated by individual schools.<\/div>\n<div id="yiv3637676990yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610579707326">Parent\/teacher conferences scheduled for tomorrow will either be held virtually or rescheduled. Your child\u2019s teacher will communicate with you regarding this.<\/div>\n<div id="yiv3637676990yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610579725317">If your child was scheduled for an SOL test at Patrick County High School, school employees will contact you individually. Additionally, athletic practices will be cancelled until the division return to a hybrid model.<\/div><\/div>