QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) announced that 85 preschoolers in elementary schools in Patrick County will be receiving multiple Scholastic Book Club books due to the generosity of an anonymous donor. They will also receive mini rubber reading ducks and banana-scented bookmarks as a gift from QCV.

The giveaways are being coordinated by Andrea Cassell, Patrick County’s Assistant Superintendent of Instruction.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity,” Cassell said. “The PreK teachers are very excited about getting books into the hands of their students. I have already spoken with our Scholastic representative who has agreed to help us find great bargain books for our students. Again, thank you so much for your dedication to our students in Patrick County.”

QCV QuickStart Coordinator, Lynda Harrill said, “We trained the PE teachers in Patrick County more than four years ago and equipped the schools. That’s when I first met Andrea. Even though we are not able to work with them as we do with schools closer to our home base, they are always in our thoughts.

“When we started our Racquets for Reading initiative and making Scholastic Book Club grants for preschool classrooms locally, I hoped we would eventually be able to expand the initiative throughout our 27-county service area as funding permits. Patrick is the farthest away of all our counties, so that was a great place to start. Then we found a donor who also believes the availability of age-appropriate books in the home is the number one factor in acquiring reading skills. Thank you for making this possible.”

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia is an all-volunteer, grassroots Community Tennis Association established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization to promote, develop and grow QuickStart Tennis in the heart of Virginia for all beginners, especially underserved youth, using the kid-sized QuickStart Tennis format.

QCV’s service area includes Albemarle, Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Fluvanna, Franklin, Greene, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Louisa, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Nottoway, Orange, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, Powhatan and Rappahannock counties and the cities of Charlottesville, Danville and Martinsville, plus under a special arrangement, King George County. We currently serve 212 schools with 99,000 kids, 15 parks & recreation departments, three Boys & Girls Clubs and two YMCAs in 27 counties and three independent cities. We have also gotten tennis into PE classes in 37 additional schools with 16,000 students in communities outside our service area.

Visit QCV at: www.quickstartcentral.org and on Facebook.

For additional information, contact quickstartcentral@comcast.net.