<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-37384" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/20210114_220311.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="484" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/20210114_220311.jpg 1080w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/20210114_220311-300x134.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/20210114_220311-768x344.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/20210114_220311-1024x459.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/20210114_220311-600x269.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/20210114_220311-750x336.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1080px) 100vw, 1080px">Parsons, West Virginia \u2013 More than 1,000 WiFi hotspots are being set up across West Virginia.\u00a0 That was the goal of the Kids Connect Initiative.\u00a0 The project is part of bringing broadband availability to students participating in virtual learning in the Mountain State.<\/p>\n<p>As of\u00a0\u00a0Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the Parsons Parks and Recreation Commission is now a part of the program.\u00a0 They have a WiFi hotspot set up in Mill Race Park for K-12 students who need to connect for online learning, conducting research, Zoom meetings and homework assignments.\u00a0 Availability is from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are very pleased that the Governor and WV State Board of Education have created this initiative.\u00a0 We are proud to be a part of it and provide another hotspot location in our community,\u201d said City Administrator Jason Myers.<\/p>\n<p>The coverage zone for the hotspot in Mill Race Park is in and around Pavilion No. 1.\u00a0 More information is available at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/wvkidsconnect.net\/">https:\/\/wvkidsconnect.net<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>The WiFi name is WVKidsConnect.\u00a0 Technical Support is available at 1-866-K12-WIFI (866-512-9464).\u00a0 Here are the details on how to connect:<\/p>\n<ol>\n<li>Locate the wireless\/WiFi connections on your devices and choose WVKidsConnect.<\/li>\n<li>Open an internet browser session (i.e. Chrome, Safari, Firefox).<\/li>\n<li>Read and accept the \u201cAcceptable Use\u201d message.<\/li>\n<li>Check the consent box.<\/li>\n<li>Click the \u201cContinue to Internet\u201d tab.<\/li>\n<\/ol><\/div>