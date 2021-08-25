ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) \u2014 Local prosecutors are not entitled to second-guess the split-second judgments of two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot an unarmed motorist after a stop-and-go chase in northern Virginia, lawyers for the officers argued Monday.\r\n\r\nThe two officers, Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard, say they are entitled as federal officers to immunity from local prosecutors, who charged them with involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting of Bijan Ghaisar after a chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway outside the nation's capital.\r\n\r\nJonathan Fahey, a lawyer for Amaya, said the shooting was well within the bounds of reasonable conduct under the circumstances.\r\n\r\n\u201cTheir belief was that Officer Amaya's life was in danger because he was going to be run over\u201d by Ghaisar when he tried to pull away from the officers, who'd approached Ghaisar's Jeep for a third time with guns drawn, only to see Ghaisar drive off, or attempt to do so, each time. \u201cThey also believed other lives were in danger.\u201d\r\n\r\nGhaisar was fatally shot after authorities say he left the scene of an accident.\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/shootings-north-america-us-news-dc-wire-va-state-wire-f2f6fa62f5d042a9ad21dda17ba3306d">Dashcam video released<\/a>\u00a0by Fairfax County Police, which played a supporting role in the chase, shows the chase beginning on the parkway, then continuing into a residential neighborhood. It shows the car driven by Ghaisar stopping twice during the chase, and officers approaching the car with guns drawn. In both cases, Ghaisar drives off.\r\n\r\nAt the third and final stop, the officers again approach with guns drawn, and Amaya standing in front of the driver\u2019s door. When the car starts to move, Amaya opens fire. Seconds later, when the car begins moving again, both Amaya and Vinyard fire multiple shots.\r\n\r\nFahey said the officers acted within the bounds of their training. He noted that the officers' supervisor was aware of the chase and never advised them to call it off. He also said that the officers' decision to approach Ghaisar with guns drawn was based on training they'd received that traffic stops are inherently dangerous. He said Park Police officer are taught \u201cwhen in doubt, pull it out\u201d when it comes to drawing your weapon.\r\n\r\nThere are only a handful of cases under which officers were not allowed to invoke immunity from state prosecution and they involve far more egregious conduct that what occurred in Ghaisar's shooting, Fahey said. He said those examples include officers who were drunk on duty.\r\n\r\nAt Monday's hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, prosecutors seeking to move ahead with a manslaughter trial said the officers' lawyers are overstating the bounds of immunity. Michelle Kallen with the Virginia Attorney General's Office said recent Supreme Court precedent emphasizes the state's right to protect public safety as it sees fit without interference from the federal government.\r\n\r\nKallen played video of the shooting in court. She said it would be a \u201cbreathtaking lack of government accountability\u201d if Fairfax County was barred from bringing criminal charges after the Justice Department declined to do so as well.\r\n\r\nShe also said the concept of \u201cwhen in doubt, pull it out\u201d does not square with Park Police general orders that call for drawing weapons only in cases with an imminent degree of danger.\r\n\r\nAnd she disputed the notion that Amaya's life was at risk when Ghaisar started to drive off a third time. She said it's not at all clear that the slow-moving car presented a danger, and questioned why the officer had positioned himself in front of the car in the first place.\r\n\r\nThe judge, Claude Hilton, said he will rule on the officers' immunity claims at a later date in a written order.