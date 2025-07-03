By Esther Wickham | The Center Square
(The Center Square) — American Parents Coalition’s new Lookout has exposed the Association of Title IX Administrators for promoting radical gender ideology in schools.
The Lookout, a parental notification system texted directly to parents, recently reported how ATIXA is influencing institutions to defy federal law and subvert Title IX policies.
Over the past couple of months, the Trump administration has aimed to restore Title IX to its original intent of providing sports equally to male and female athletes. The administration has done this by blocking taxpayer funds for gender transitions on children, withholding federal funds to schools that promote gender ideology, and making or supporting efforts to keep biological males from competing in girls’ sports.
In an email listserv made up of various education officials, it was discovered that members of ATIXA proposed using religious exemptions to apply the rule to “the LGBTQ+ community,” to avoid taking action for the Trump administration’s re-interpretation of Title IX, according to emails obtained by Speech First, then provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.
ATIXA has continued to ignore these administrative actions by pushing gender ideology through various resources found on their website. In some training modules, the association specifically instructs educators that they do not need to tell parents about students’ gender identity or expression.
“Schools must treat students consistent with the student’s stated gender identity even if their education records or identification documents indicate a different sex,” an ATIXA presentation slideshow stated. “The school’s obligation to treat a student consistent with the student’s gender identity or expression does not require notice from the parent or guardian.”
Alleigh Marré, executive director of APC and creator of The Lookout, highlights that these organizations are not pro-parent and need to be held accountable.
“It’s unacceptable that supposed nonpartisan organizations posing as policy experts are weaponizing Title IX to promote radical gender ideology at the expense of girls. Even worse, they are side-stepping parental rights to do it,” Marré told The Center Square. “ATIXA’s quiet infiltration of American education not only flouts parental rights and undermines the safety and protection of girls, but it also flies in the face of President Trump’s recent executive orders. It’s long past time for ATIXA to be held accountable so that parents can be at peace knowing that school policies protect their daughters and respect their rights as parents.”
The mission of the organization is to “put parents back in the driver’s seat through public policy efforts, local and community activism, and demands for further transparency from the institutions influencing our children.”
The Lookout also gives parents tips on ways to find out if their child’s school is affiliated with ATIXA and steps to contact their district’s Title IX coordinator to request membership to be canceled.
“ATIXA has turned its back on girls, sacrificing them on the altar of gender ideology in the name of so-called inclusion. As has been shown time and again, ATIXA has worked not only to circumvent President Trump’s restoration of Title IX protections but has undermined hard-earned protections for women and girls,” Nicole Neily, acting executive director of Speech First, said. “ATIXA’s work to undermine the safety and security of girls at the behest of radical gender activists is shameful, and parents around the nation need to be aware of the insidious nature of ATIXA’s activities.”
The Center Square reached out to ATIXA and the California Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Office but did not receive a response Wednesday.
“Esther is an education reporter for The Center Square. Please email her at ewickham@thecentersquare.com for tips or questions.”
Leave a Reply