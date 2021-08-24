TOKYO (AP) \u2014 The Paralympics began Tuesday in the same empty National Stadium \u2014 during the same pandemic \u2014 as the opening and closing ceremonies of the recently completed Tokyo Olympics.\r\n\r\nJapanese Emperor Naruhito got it all started again, this time under the theme \u201cWe Have Wings.\u201d Among the few on hand were Douglas Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and International Olympic President Thomas Bach.\r\n\r\nIt was a circus-like opening with acrobats, clowns, vibrant music and fireworks atop the stadium to mark the the start of the long parade of athletes.\r\n\r\n\u201cI cannot believe we are finally here,\u201d Parsons said in his opening remarks. "Many doubted this day would happen. Many thought it impossible. But thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative sport event on earth is about to begin.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe opening ceremony featured the national flags of the 162 delegations represented, which included the refugee team. In addition, the flag of Afghanistan was carried by a volunteer despite the delegation not being on hand in Tokyo.\r\n\r\nComparisons to the Olympics stop with the colorful jamboree, save for the logistical and medical barriers during the pandemic, and the hollowing out of almost everything else.\r\n\r\nTokyo and Paralympic organizers are under pressure from soaring new infections in the capital. About 40% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated. But daily new cases in Tokyo have increased four to five times since the Olympics opened on July 23. Tokyo is under a state of emergency until Sept. 12, with the Paralympics ending Sept. 5.\r\n\r\nOrganizers on Tuesday also announced the first positive test for an athlete living in the Paralympic Village. They gave no name or details and said the athlete had been isolated.\r\n\r\nThe Paralympics are being held without fans, although organizers are planning to let\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/sports-health-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-8bcd2de6fcbca78c048d73eaac6a9f6c">some school children<\/a>\u00a0attend, going against the advice of much of the medical community.\r\n\r\nParsons and Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee, say the Paralympics can be held safely. Both have tried to distance the Paralympics and Olympics from Tokyo's rising infection rate.\r\n\r\n\u201cFor the moment we don\u2019t see the correlation between having the Paralympics in Tokyo with the rising number of cases in Tokyo and Japan,\u201d Parsons told The Associated Press.\r\n\r\nSome medical experts say even if there is no direct link, the presence of the Olympics and Paralympics promoted a false sense of security and prompted people to let down their guard, which may have helped spread the virus.\r\n\r\nThe Paralympics are about athletic prowess. The origin of the word is from \u201cparallel\u201d \u2014 an event running alongside the Olympics.\r\n\r\nMarkus Rehm \u2014 known as the \u201cBlade Jumper\u201d \u2014 lost his right leg below the knee when he was 14 in a wakeboarding accident, but earlier this year he jumped 8.62 meters, a distance that would have won the last seven Olympics, including the Tokyo Games. Tokyo's winning long jump was 8.41 meters.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe stigma attached to disability changes when you watch the sport,\u201d said Craig Spence, a spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee. \u201cThese games will change your attitude toward disability.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you look around Japan, it\u2019s very rare you see persons with disabilities on the street," Spence added. "We\u2019ve got to go from protecting people to empowering people and creating opportunities for people to flourish in society.\u201d\r\n\r\nArcher Matt Stutzman was born with no arms, just stumps at the shoulders. He holds a world record \u2014 for any archer, disabled or otherwise \u2014 for the longest, most accurate shot, hitting a target at 310 yards, or about 283 meters.\r\n\r\nWheelchair fencer Bebe Vivo contracted meningitis as a child and to save her life, doctors amputated both her forearms and both her legs at the knees.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo many people told me that it was impossible to do fencing without any hands," Vivo said in a recent interview. "So it was so important to me to demonstrate and show people that it doesn\u2019t matter if you don\u2019t have hands, or you don\u2019t have legs or whatever. If you have a dream and you really want to achieve it, just go and take it.\u201d\r\n\r\nStutzman and Vivo are both set to compete in Tokyo and have already won medals in previous games, superstars who told their stories last year in the Netflix documentary about the Paralympics called\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/virus-outbreak-sports-entertainment-sports-asia-sports-europe-693defbed2c7c22e6f15facb9b2682c6">\u201cRising Phoenix.\u201d<\/a>\r\n\r\nThe rest of the 4,403 Paralympic athletes in Tokyo \u2014 a record number for any Paralympics \u2014 will be telling their stories until the closing ceremony.\r\n\r\n\u201cI feel like I'm meeting movie stars,\u201d said 14-year-old Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe, who is competing for the first time.\r\n\r\nShe acknowledged being a self-conscious adolescent, even more so because of a congenital impairment that left her with no lower right arm, an her left hand slightly misshapen.\r\n\r\n\u201cSince it\u2019s the Paralympics and everybody else is disabled, I feel really comfortable with myself," she said. \u201cIn Uganda, there are very few people who have disabilities who want to come out and be themselves."\r\n\r\nParalympic organizers played a part last week in launching\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/sports-health-coronavirus-pandemic-71b19b762ee0992644d3666c65f5bb9f">\u201cWeThe15,\u201d<\/a>\u00a0a human-rights campaign aimed at 1.2 billion people \u2014 15% of the global population \u2014 with disabilities. They've also produced a\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/Ng6mT_EJy2Q">90-second video<\/a>\u00a0to promote the cause of social inclusion.\r\n\r\n\u201cDifference is a strength, it is not a weakness,\u201d Parsons said, speaking in the largely empty stadium. \u201cAnd as we build back better in the post-pandemic world, it must feature societies where opportunities exist for all.\u201d\r\n\r\nShingo Katori, a member of boy band SMAP that had its roots in the 1980s, now works with Paralympic organizers. He acknowledged his early fears of working with people with disabilities.\r\n\r\n\u201cFrankly speaking, people in wheelchairs or people with artificial legs \u2014 I hadn\u2019t had an opportunity to meet these people and I didn\u2019t know how to communicate with them,\u201d he said. \u201cBut through Paralympic sports, such hesitation faded away.\u201d\r\n\r\nStutzman, known as the \u201cArmless Archer," has a disarming sense of humor \u2014 pardon the pun. 