<div><p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_27693" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-27693" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img width="300" height="214" class="size-medium wp-image-27693" src="https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-300x214.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-300x214.jpg 300w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-1024x731.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-768x549.jpg 768w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-600x429.jpg 600w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-120x86.jpg 120w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-350x250.jpg 350w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-750x536.jpg 750w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22-1140x814.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic5-22.jpg 1260w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-27693" class="wp-caption-text">Elijah Payton is looking for running room. Joey Varrella photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The 2020 football season started off great with high hopes for the Panthers to make it to the playoffs for the first time in a long while.\u00a0 The Panthers were coming off a big win last week against Grafton and were set to bring that momentum into the game against Braxton County on Friday night. The Panthers were rated number 10 in the state and were holding onto a 7- 1 season. Braxton County came into the game pumped up and ready to play as they had nothing to lose on their home turf against the Panther football juggernaut and everything to gain.\u00a0 This proved true as the night progressed. The Panthers were plagued with mistakes which allowed Braxton to take the lead early and never lose it.\u00a0 Braxton was able to capitalize and win the game by the score of 36-0.\u00a0 The Panthers, finishing the season 7-2, locked in their chance at the playoffs for the first time in a while. The Panthers may have a tough time against Bluefield but will give it all they have as they travel to their turf on Friday night. Go Panthers!<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_27694" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-27694" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img width="300" height="200" class="size-medium wp-image-27694" src="https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic6-17-300x200.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic6-17-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic6-17-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic6-17-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic6-17-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic6-17-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic6-17-1140x760.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/clay.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2020\/11\/pic6-17.jpg 1260w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-27694" class="wp-caption-text">CCMS All-Conference players L-R Noah Collins, Josh Beard, and Ayden Brown. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>In another football note, the CCMS Mustangs had a second shot at the CWVAC title due to the interference of the Corona virus taking Webster out of the mix but fell short, losing the game to the Spencer Yellow Jackets.\u00a0 The Mustangs had a great season and gave each game their all.\u00a0 Noah Collins, Josh Beard, and Ayden Brown all received All Conference awards.\u00a0 Congratulations to those players and to the rest of the team. The Mustangs will return next season ready to go after the title yet again.<\/p><\/div>