<p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29238" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29238" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-lead-in-202x300.jpg" alt="" width="202" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-lead-in-202x300.jpg 202w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-lead-in.jpg 501w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Curtis Litton fighting for two the hard way. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>With Covid-19 still doing what damage it can in the world of sports, the CCHS Panthers\u2019 basketball homecoming game and senior recognition night went off without a hitch.\u00a0 The Panthers said farewell to six of the finest basketball players that have graced the basketball floor.\u00a0 They will now move on to higher levels of learning and sports.<\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29239" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29239" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic-1-colton-206x300.jpg" alt="" width="206" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic-1-colton-206x300.jpg 206w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic-1-colton.jpg 533w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Colton Pritt fighting for two points in traffic. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Caleb Atha, Ethan Burkhamer, Tanner Faulkner, Grant Krajeski, Elijah Payton and Colton Pritt have each in their own right played a major role in the success of CCHS basketball.\u00a0 We wish them well in their further endeavors.\u00a0 However, they still have a season to finish out and up on the docket Friday night was Buffalo.\u00a0 The last time these two teams met, the Panthers were in the winner\u2019s circle, but this time would be different.<\/p>\n<p>The game started, and it looked as though it would be another Panther win.\u00a0 The Panthers came out firing on all cylinders in the first period, outscoring Buffalo 12-7; not a high scoring period as each team tried to find a balance between the net and their sights. Both teams had good defense, but good shooting by Buffalo in the second allowed them to catch up and surpass the Panthers on the board.\u00a0 At the half, it was Buffalo up by the score of 20-23.\u00a0 These were not your usual high scoring Panthers \u2013 something was off, and they needed to fix it.\u00a0 In the third, the Panthers and Buffalo got their game on and started burning the net off the ring, scoring 20 points each in the period.\u00a0 In the fourth, it was the same thing, but the Panthers couldn\u2019t seem to go bucket for bucket with Buffalo. In the end, it was the Panthers taking it on the chin in a barn brawl losing by just 60-66.\u00a0 This was only their second loss of the season, and their record now stands at 7-2.<\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29234" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29234" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-47.jpg 1250w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Ethan Burkhamer laying the law down under the net. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Curtis Litton played a high level game as he went to work in the paint scoring 21 points, seven of which were from the foul line.\u00a0 Colton Pritt also had a good game, knocking down 16 points of his own.\u00a0 The Panthers will be on the road for the next four games starting Tuesday night on Braxton\u2019s home turf.\u00a0 This game should be another wild one since the Panthers beat the Eagles by 20 points the last time they met. This should be a good one, so don\u2019t miss it.\u00a0 The Panthers are a great team and look to put their name in lights this season. The Panthers will return home on April 8th; come out and support them.<\/p>