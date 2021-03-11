<div><p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29050" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29050" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29050" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-31.jpg 1250w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29050" class="wp-caption-text">Curtis Litton gets two the fun way by dunking it. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Panthers have started the season off with a bang going 1-1 on the week.\u00a0 In the early polls, they appear to be a team to contend with this year with tons of talent and speed.\u00a0\u00a0 First on the docket was a much anticipated rematch with the Eagles of Braxton.\u00a0 The Panthers showed that they were there to play ball. The boys had plenty of tricks up their sleeves and set the net on fire.<\/p>\n<p>Tanner Faulkner was zeroed in and led the field with 25 points, followed by Colton Pritt with 13 and Curtis Litton with 10 of his own \u2013 two of which came in the form of an in your face slam.\u00a0 The Panther defense closed the gaps in the paint and held the fouls to a minimum.\u00a0 They also kept their opponents busy in the perimeter and stopped any big scoring on the boards all the while keeping the pressure up.\u00a0\u00a0 It was like rolling an egg with an ice pick for the Eagles; they just couldn\u2019t go net to net with the Panthers.\u00a0 The Panther defense held the Eagles to a crawl in the 4th period allowing just four points to the Panthers 16.\u00a0 In the end, it was payback from last year with the final score rolling in at Panthers 64, Eagles 44.\u00a0 If the Panthers can keep this pace up and the mistakes to a slow crawl, it will be a good year for them.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29051" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29051" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29051" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-33.jpg 1250w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29051" class="wp-caption-text">Tanner Faulkner crowding the paint for two points. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Then came Saturday night, and the Panthers butted heads with the always well-oiled Hoover Husky team.\u00a0 The Huskies are known for their abilities on perimeter shooting the three point shot.\u00a0 When a team can drop threes as easily as chewing gum, the score can stack up like old newspapers.\u00a0 The Panthers seemed versed in how to handle it, but then the game began.\u00a0 It was fast paced, as usual, and the Panthers were neck and neck in the first period with the score standing at 13-18.\u00a0 The Panthers started having trouble with their air show, missing shots under the net.\u00a0 At the half, the Panthers fell behind 19-28.\u00a0 They had a chance to get back some points in the 3rd as the Panther defense stepped up and held the Huskies to just three points, but the offense was still nowhere to be found as they could only muster seven points in the period.\u00a0 The 4th period came alive with offense for the Panthers, scoring 20 points. However, foul trouble for the Panthers allowed their opponents 14 points from the line, and the Panthers couldn\u2019t come back from the deficit.\u00a0 The final score was Panthers 48, Huskies 55.\u00a0 It was a tough game but a good learning experience.\u00a0 The Panthers will be back in action this week at home against Roane County on Tuesday night and at home again on Thursday night against Webster.\u00a0 If you get a chance come out and support the teams. Go Panthers!<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29052" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29052" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29052" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic6-23.jpg 1250w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29052" class="wp-caption-text">Colton Pritt trying to sneak it in from the side. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>