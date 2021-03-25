<div><p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29159" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29159" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29159" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-46-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-46-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-46-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-46.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29159" class="wp-caption-text">Grant Krajeski steering into the skid up the middle. Allen Hamrick photo<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>CCHS Panthers are setting the boards on fire as they take their fast paced basketball game to the corners of West Virginia.\u00a0 This past week they played a whale of a game against both the tough Gilmer County and South Harrison.<\/p>\n<p>The Panthers are in a unique position that most teams don\u2019t have and that is a bench full of players who can make plays for four periods and not look back.\u00a0 Their confidence is thick enough to cut with a chainsaw.\u00a0 It is nonstop action from the opening bell to the final whistle.\u00a0 Gilmer was first to stick their head in the Panther guillotine, and by the half, the Gilmer basketball machine had been reduced to ashes by the Panther defense.\u00a0 The Panther offense couldn\u2019t be stopped and were burning the net off the rim.\u00a0 Ethan Burkhamer was a force under the basket grabbing rebounds and racking up the top numbers on the board with 18 points.\u00a0 The rest of the offense came out swinging and didn\u2019t look back.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29158" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29158" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29158" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-42-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-42-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-42-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-42.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29158" class="wp-caption-text">Ethan Burkhamer going \u201cShaq\u201d attack under the net. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Gilmer had plenty of looks at the basket and shot the ball enough times to make the game close, but the Panther defense put on the squeeze and upgraded their game from pressure to attack.\u00a0 For Gilmer it was like trying to fish without a lure; you can cast and cast but you know deep down you won\u2019t catch anything.\u00a0 In the end, it was the Panthers over Gilmer by the score of 80-44.\u00a0 Tanner Faulkner had 15 points while Grant Krajeski had 12 and Curtis Litton came in with 10.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29160" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29160" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29160" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-46-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-46-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-46-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-46.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29160" class="wp-caption-text">Tanner Faulkner grabs two with the finger roll. Allen Hamrick photo<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Panthers hit the road on Thursday night and took their guillotine with them to South Harrison.\u00a0 The Panthers were without their star center Curtis Litton in this game.\u00a0 Curtis is a center that when it gets mean and tough under the net, you can bet he will come out with the ball and grab a couple of points on the way.\u00a0 However, they had to play without him, and the team stepped up to the challenge and got the job done.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29161" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29161" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29161" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-40-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-40-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-40-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-40.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29161" class="wp-caption-text">Curtis Litton kicks in the after burners. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>When the sweat stopped flying, the Panthers came out on top by the score of 67-62. Yeah, it was close, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.\u00a0 The Panthers will be at home on Tuesday against Doddridge, away at Calhoun on Thursday and back home again on Saturday to butt heads with Buffalo.\u00a0 These games should be some good ones. The Panthers are 5-1 on the season and well on their way to having one of the best seasons for quite some time.\u00a0 Try to get out and enjoy a game; you will be glad you did. Go Panthers!<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29164" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29164" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29164" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-33-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-33-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-33-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-33.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29164" class="wp-caption-text">Caleb Atha gets points for his community outreach. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/div>