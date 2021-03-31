<p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29137" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29137" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-41-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-41-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-41-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-41.jpg 600w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Tanner Faulkner goes big, hits for 16 points in the game. Photo Joey Varrella<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Panther basketball team was to lock horns this week against Roane County and Webster County, but as fate would have it Webster County had to cancel.\u00a0 Roane came to town on Tuesday, and it was a barn burner.\u00a0 After getting adjusted by Hoover last week, the Panthers were needing a good win to get the season rolling their way again.\u00a0 Roane County couldn\u2019t seem to get locked into the net and fell way behind the exploding Panthers in the first period.<\/p>\n<p>Tanner Faulkner came out shooting the cans off the rim, hitting for nine of his 16 points in the game.\u00a0 The Panther offense racked up 20 points in the 1<sup>st<\/sup> quarter and never looked back.\u00a0 They were up 34-16 at the half, and when they returned to the court, both the Panther offense and defense turned up the heat.\u00a0 Defense became the name of the game as the Panthers held Roane\u2019s \u00a0offense to just 17 points in the second half.\u00a0 When the nets stopped shaking, the Panthers won the game by the score of 58-33.\u00a0 Tanner Faulkner was top gun hitting for 16 points while Colton Pritt followed that up with 15 of his own, knocking threes down like a turkey shoot.<\/p>\n<p>Their next game will be on the road in Buffalo on Monday, back home on Tuesday against Gilmer and then back on the road in South Harrison on Thursday night.\u00a0 It will be some tough games so come out and support the team.\u00a0 Go Panthers!<\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29138" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29138" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-45-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-45-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-45-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-45.jpg 600w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Colton Pritt had his sights dialed in. Photo Joey Varrella.<\/figcaption><\/figure>