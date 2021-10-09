ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — More than $33 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants has been awarded to 26 Virginia-based public and non-profit organizations to fund programs that address violence against women, a federal prosecutors says.

Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh said in a news release Friday that the grants will provide funding and essential services to vulnerable communities, especially women, people with disabilities, and immigrants who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The department’s Office on Violence Against Women selected organizations from across the Eastern District of Virginia to receive funding through 42 separate grants. The money will allow the organizations to better address a wide variety of needs and issues facing victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The recipients include state government entities that provide services throughout the Commonwealth, as well as non-governmental organizations that provide technical training and assistance nationwide.

In addition, grants were awarded to universities to combat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking on campus, Multiple non-profit organizations that provide direct services to victims and survivors in EDVA also received funding.