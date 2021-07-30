<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p><b><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman.jpg"><img class="alignleft wp-image-63710" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman.jpg" alt="" width="305" height="360" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman.jpg 681w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman-254x300.jpg 254w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman-300x355.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Ova-Coffman-600x709.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 305px) 100vw, 305px"><\/a>Lewisburg<\/b><span style="font-weight: 400">-Ova A. Coffman, 94, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Stonerise \u2013 Lewisburg, formerly The Brier.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Born Mar. 21, 1927, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Clark Coffman, Sr. and Margaret Gray Piercy Coffman.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Ova was a lifelong member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Iris Association and took many Iris trips. Ova helped in the rabbit barn at the State Fair of WV for over 25 years.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Lee Stone; a brother, Floyd Clark Coffman, Jr.; brother-in-law, Maynard B. Hayes and niece Teresa Anderson.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Survivors include sisters, Laura Davis of Hagerstown, MD and Georgia Hayes of Lewisburg; nieces and nephews, A.J. Stone, Jr. (Nancy), Linda Carol Bianco (Jerry), Mr. and Mrs. Harlis Davis, Jr., Alda Gray Gross (Steve), Maynard Lee Hayes, David Coffman and Kristie Coffman; and several other great-nieces, and nephews.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Funeral service was held on Thursday, July 29, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, where Pastor Ron Miller and Pastor Tiler Bland officiated.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Visitation was Wednesday evening, July 28, at the funeral home.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The family would like to thank Stonerise \u2013 Lewisburg, Dr. Connie Anderson, nurses, aides, and staff for the wonderful care she received.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Stonerise \u2013 Lewisburg, 979 Rocky Hill Road, Ronceverte, WV 24970 or to Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 1133 E. Washington Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>