By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

TRIADELPHIA — Last weekend’s flooding in Ohio County has left tired deputies and recovering communities now being targeted by looters, according to Sheriff Nelson Croft.

Deputies will now be coming from other West Virginia counties to assist the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department in the coming days.

Croft expects to have about 12 more deputies available to schedule on patrol.

“This is the biggest tragedy we’ve faced in a century or more, but that doesn’t stop the calls for other necessities,” he explained. “We still have our court duties at the courthouse to take care of. We have a great crew, but they are getting a little taxed. They need a minute to sit down and breathe.”

Croft added that while his deputies have been putting in long hours for relief and recovery efforts, the flooding has now left behind a looting crisis. Additional deputies are needed for patrol at night in flood impacted areas.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2025/06/out-of-county-deputies-being-called-in-as-looting-starts-in-ohio-county-flood-areas/