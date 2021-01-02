<div><p>By Debbie Adams<\/p>\n<p>The dine-in options in Vinton just keep expanding. Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro is preparing to open a new location in the Bush Building in downtown Vinton at 126 East Lee Avenue. The building formerly housed Asia Gourmet and, before that, Barbecue Grill. At one time, CPA Joe Bush had his offices in the building.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43982" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43982" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43982 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-Vinton-photo-1-1024x741.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="741" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-Vinton-photo-1-1024x741.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-Vinton-photo-1-300x217.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-Vinton-photo-1-768x556.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-Vinton-photo-1-1536x1111.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-Vinton-photo-1-2048x1482.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-Vinton-photo-1-520x377.jpg 520w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-Vinton-photo-1-600x434.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43982" class="wp-caption-text">Owner\/manager Abigail Lawton is opening an Our Daily Bread location on East Lee Avenue in downtown Vinton, hopefully in mid-January. (photo by Debbie Adams)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Owner Abigail Lawton, the owner\/manager of the Brambleton Avenue Our Daily Bread since 2017, hopes the Vinton location will be ready to open in January, depending upon renovations being completed.<\/p>\n<p><em>\u201c<\/em>Most of the renovations are cosmetic,\u201d Lawton said. \u201cWe are definitely\u00a0aiming for the same atmosphere as Brambleton. We\u2019ve added a pastry area as well as a cafe area with an espresso\/latte machine.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The interior has been painted, and a dishwasher and oven installed.<\/p>\n<p>Lawton is leasing the building from Bruce Mayer.<\/p>\n<p>Asked why she chose to grow her business in the midst of the pandemic, Lawton explained, \u201cWhile expanding during the pandemic is not optimal, we have been considering a new location in Vinton for several years and when the opportunity became available, we decided that we would go ahead with the plans.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe have always been interested in downtown Vinton,\u201d Lawton said. \u201cWhen the Bush building came available, we knew it would be the perfect new location.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>According to its website, Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro was \u201cestablished in 1980, and has steadily grown from a small bakery into a patisserie, bistro, and caterer.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The menu at the Vinton location will closely resemble the one at the Brambleton Our Daily Bread.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBreakfast and lunch menus will be very close to the Brambleton offerings,\u201d said Lawton. \u201cWe will not be doing dinners at the Vinton location, but we are planning on doing \u2018reheatable\u2019 family dinners \u2018to go\u2019 that can be picked up before we close at 3 p.m.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Quite a few Vintonites have been making the trek to the Brambleton location, especially for weekend brunches, and welcome the new restaurant to the downtown area.<\/p>\n<p>Those who frequent the Brambleton location note the patio area, which is very popular during the warmer months.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWhile there is a front patio on the Bush building, it is a lot smaller than Brambleton,\u201d Lawton said. \u201cCurrently, it only sits six people.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The hours of operation at the Vinton Our Daily Bread will be Tuesday through Sunday (closed Monday) from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe will be serving breakfast all day until we close at 3 p.m.\u201d Lawton says.<\/p>\n<p>The Vinton restaurant will be able to seat about 50 diners.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are expecting to have around 10 employees and are currently still hiring, so we\u2019re encouraging anyone who would love to be at the Vinton location from the start to apply!\u201d Lawton added.<\/p>\n<p>This will make four Our Daily Bread locations, including the original in Blacksburg which opened in 1980, the second in Roanoke County on Brambleton that opened in 2014, and the third in Salem that opened in 2015. Lawton does not own the Blacksburg or Salem locations. She is a 2013 graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in Food Science and Technology.<\/p>\n<p>The Vinton Our Daily Bread is located across Maple Street from Vinton Baptist and adjacent to Vinyard Station, with plenty of parking available.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43983" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43983" style="width: 743px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43983 size-full" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-photo-2.jpg" alt="" width="743" height="569" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-photo-2.jpg 743w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-photo-2-300x230.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Our-Daily-Bread-photo-2-600x459.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 743px) 100vw, 743px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43983" class="wp-caption-text">The pastry case at the Brambleton Our Daily Bread.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>