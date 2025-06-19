By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — Officials on Monday released the names of six victims who lost their lives in the deadly flash flooding in the Triadelphia and Wheeling areas Saturday night.

Officials with the Ohio County Emergency Management Agency, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeling Police Department and Wheeling Fire Department held a press conference Monday afternoon to update the public on the recovery effort that continues in full force in the wake of this weekend’s devastating floods.

Identified individuals who died in the flood and who have been recovered so far were: Michael Veronis, 74, of Moundsville; Lisa McMasters, 59, of Triadelphia; Michael Bokanovich, 73, of Triadelphia; Kyleigh Minch Shotton, 26, and her 3-year-old daughter, Parker Shotton, 3, both of Triadelphia; and Travis Creighton, 19, of Triadelphia.

“We ask for your respect and compassion for these families as they grieve,” said Chief Deputy Kent Lewis of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

“Out of respect for their privacy, no further details will be released at this time in regards to them. … To my knowledge this is the largest mass casualty event that we’ve had in Ohio County.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2025/06/officials-id-six-flood-victims-3-still-missing/