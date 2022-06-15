LOST CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home near Lost Creek on Saturday morning and found the bodies of a man and a woman inside, news outlets reported.

Both bodies were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office and it was determined that the fire did not cause either death, said Detective Adam Titchenal with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe the fire was set in an effort to cover up the killings, he said.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.