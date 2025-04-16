By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS — A much-anticipated new medical facility will be open to patients sooner than expected.

Officials are targeting an opening date in September for the Elkins Corridor H Medical Center, being built at the former Teter Motors property on North Randolph Avenue/U.S. Route 219.

“We’re planning on a Sept. 9 grand opening, and I just want to update the community on where we stand and what’s going to be happening inside the building,” United Hospital Center CEO and President Dr. David F. Hess told The Inter-Mountain Tuesday.

“We’ll do a ribbon cutting and community tours at some point, we don’t have a date set yet on that,” Hess said. “Basically the contractor’s going to turn the keys over to us sometime in June. Then, probably in July or August, we’ll have some type of open house event, to make sure the community can come in and see what we’ve done.”

Hess said his goal has long been to open the clinic before the Mountain State Forest Festival in October.

