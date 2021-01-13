<div><p><a href="https:\/\/odac.prestosports.com\/landing\/index">The Old Dominion Athletic Conference<\/a>\u00a0(ODAC) Presidents Council\u00a0has endorsed a\u00a0conference policy that will prohibit spectators at any ODAC indoor athletic event for the upcoming seasons. Basketball games are scheduled to be played beginning January 23.<\/p>\n<p>This decision affects all\u00a0conference\u00a0indoor sports including basketball, indoor track & field, swimming and volleyball.\u00a0ODAC\u00a0leadership will continue to monitor the landscape surrounding the pandemic.<\/p>\n<p>The Roanoke College men\u2019s basketball team is scheduled to open at home on Saturday, January 23, against Hampden-Sydney and the Maroons are also home against Ferrum on January 28. The women will open on the road at Randolph on January 26 with their home debut on Sunday, January 31.<\/p>\n<p>The Roanoke College swim team is scheduled to have a meet this Saturday, January 16. It will be at Liberty University in Lynchburg and RC will swim against the host Flames and Lynchburg University.<\/p><\/div>