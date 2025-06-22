‘Obliterated:’ Defense secretary says Iran’s nuclear program wiped out

(The Center Square) – U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that Saturday night’s targeted bombings of three nuclear sites inside Iran “obliterated” the Islamic regime’s capabilities.

“it was an incredible and overwhelming success,” Hegseth said at a Sunday news conference.

Seven B-2 stealth bombers based out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri were used to carry out attacks on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan while more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles were shot from nuclear submarines, The Center Square reported. The U.S. also used 30,000 pound, GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs, known as “bunker busters” because of their ability to penetrate deep inside well-protected facilities such as at the Fordow nuclear site in Iran, which is built 300 feet inside a mountain.