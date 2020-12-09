As of December 9, Sovah Health reported it has 44 patients across both campuses, with 19 in Martinsville and 25 in Danville who have tested positive and are being treated for COVID-19.

This amount is about double since the last update on November 25, according to Sovah Health, which established a regular update to share information with the public related to COVID-19, including the status of hospital operations and the safety measures being taken to protect our patients, staff and community.

Updates are delivered every two weeks by various clinical and physician leaders and also are available on the hospitals’ social media channels and website.

Currently, both hospitals have adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care.

This week, Adam Kostka, PA, Hospitalist, shares what Sovah Health is doing to keep patients and staff safe as well as a of couple of ideas about new holiday traditions.

Sovah Health continues to take all the necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19, including limiting entry points to the facility, screening all individuals for symptoms of COVID-19, universal masking, and maintaining a limited visitor protocol.

Sovah Health reminds the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.

For additional information about the hospitals’ preparation and response to COVID-19, visit SovahHealth.com.