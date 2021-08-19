CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 Kim Nuckles has been appointed director of West Virginia's Equal Employment Opportunity Office.\r\n\r\nGov. Jim Justice announced Nuckles' appointment Wednesday.\r\n\r\nNuckles will remain state coordinator of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a role she has served since 2012, the governor's office said in a news release.\r\n\r\nNuckles will work to ensure state compliance with equal employment laws and practices to prevent workplace harassment and discrimination. She\u2019ll conduct outreach through training, literature and materials, as well as collaborate with other agencies and groups to promote diversity and inclusion, the statement said.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt is especially exciting for me to use my experience as the State ADA Coordinator to work to continue improving both accessibility and fairness within West Virginia state government for all of its citizens,\u201d Nuckles said.\r\n\r\nNuckles earned her law degree from West Virginia University in 2001.