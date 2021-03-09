<div><p>The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will host a virtual forum on the State of COVID-19 in the New River Valley Thursday, March 11, at 6 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>All area residents are invited to view this event on the task force YouTube channel and to participate by submitting questions in advance.<\/p>\n<p>The panel will include New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell and Epidemiologist Jason Deese; Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson; New River Valley Regional Commission Executive Director Kevin Byrd; New River Valley Business Continuity Team Public Health Director Ashley Briggs; and Executive Director of New River Community Services James Pritchett<\/p>\n<p>The discussion will cover an overview of the COVID-19 response infrastructure developed in the community by the task force\u00a0 as well as a general update on COVID-19. Topics will also include vaccines and mental health.<\/p>\n<p>Everyone is invited to submit questions for the panel in writing at https:\/\/forms.montva.com\/Forms\/nrvtownhall and by voicemail at 540-391-0792.<\/p>\n<p>Visit NRVRoadtoWellness.com for more details.<\/p><\/div>