<div><figure id="attachment_77261" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77261" style="width: 1503px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77261" src="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Louise-Billaud-edited.jpg" alt="" width="1503" height="1286" srcset="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Louise-Billaud-edited.jpg 1503w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Louise-Billaud-edited-300x257.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Louise-Billaud-edited-1024x876.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Louise-Billaud-edited-768x657.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Louise-Billaud-edited-600x513.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Louise-Billaud-edited-750x642.jpg 750w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Louise-Billaud-edited-1140x975.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1503px) 100vw, 1503px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77261" class="wp-caption-text">Dr. Louise Billaud, NRCC professor of music and concert pianist in residence, will teach a spring semester online music class, Music in Society, beginning March 1.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>New River Community College will offer an online music class, Music in Society (MUS 121) as a 10- and a 7-week course spring semester.<\/p>\n<p>The 10-week course begins online March 1; the 7-week course begins online March 22.<\/p>\n<p>The music course will be taught by Dr. Louise Billaud, NRCC professor of music and concert pianist in residence who has trained in the United States and France. In 2014, she received the Outstanding Faculty Award by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, earned a doctorate of musical arts in music education from Boston University, and was honored by the National Association for Music Education with the award for Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation.<\/p>\n<p>Billaud is a National Certified Teacher of Music of the Music Teachers National Association and was most recently recognized with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and the Marquis Who\u2019s Who Top Educator and Top Artist award.<\/p>\n<p>The course is transferable to four-year colleges and universities and explores the language of music through an introduction to basic elements, forms and styles across time. Students will become acquainted with composers\u2019 lives and influential creative individualities while discovering representative works and milestones in western society.<\/p>\n<p>Music in Society will also be offered online during the summer session as will Fundamentals of Music.<\/p>\n<p>The class schedule is available at www.nr.edu\/schedule. Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts. New students or those who may need additional support can reach out to an advisor by emailing advising@nr.edu or call (540) 674-3609.<\/p>\n<p>For students who are new to online learning and for those in need of enhanced support services, NRCC has additional support services for remote and online learning available at www.nr.edu\/remoteresources.<\/p>\n<p>Prospective NRCC students may visit www.nr.edu\/register for enrollment information.<\/p><\/div>