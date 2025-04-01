By John Mark Shaver, WV News

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Novelis, an international aluminum rolling company, announced to its Fairmont employees Monday that it will be shutting down the local operation on June 30, a move that will put more than 200 people out of work.

Fairmont Deputy Mayor Josh Rice, who works at Novelis as an operator of productions, shipping and receiving, said the company closed the plant Saturday afternoon through Sunday and told employees to come to the plant Monday morning for a meeting.

At the meeting, Rice said, Novelis officials said the plant will be closing on June 30, citing “environmental reasons.”

