By Jeff Rider, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Many in West Virginia knew Doug Skaff Jr. as a politician. Others recognized him as a successful businessman.

But to those who knew him best, Skaff was a loving father, a tireless champion for his community and an unwavering advocate for West Virginia.

“You just wanted to follow him,” said Jim Strawn, a longtime friend of Skaff and a community leader.“ His legacy will continue to run throughout this state, this valley and this town. It was wide and it was deep.

“He helped so many people, directly and indirectly. I’m here to tell you, I don’t think we’ll ever know the vast depth he had. I don’t think we’ll ever know what he did for hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of West Virginians. You’re not going to find a better servant.”

Skaff, a former state delegate and the president of HD Media, which publishes the Charleston Gazette Mail, died Tuesday in a vehicle crash in Lewis County. He was 48.

West Virginia State Police responded at about 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 near the 101-mile marker, according to a WVSP news release. Upon arrival, Cpl. George Jones observed heavy damage to an SUV. “It appeared the car had rear ended a tractor-trailer as the truck was traveling up a hill,” according to the release.

