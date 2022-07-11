ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. plans to build a new missile integration facility in West Virginia.

The company announced plans last week to build the 113,000-square-foot (10,498 square-meter) facility to increase its capacity to deliver weapons to meet warfighter needs.

“Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems.

The facility won’t be limited to producing one type of missile, but will be able to adapt manufacturing techniques to quickly pivot as demands change, the company said in a statement.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed in 2024.