<div><p><strong>Ronceverte<\/strong>-Norma Grey Masters Howard, 86, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.<\/p>\n<p>Born Jan. 16, 1935, at Ronceverte, she was a daughter of the late Otis Franklin Howard and Sadie Elizabeth Honaker Howard.<\/p>\n<p>She was a member of McLean Church at Ronceverte, Red Hat Society and loved canning, gardening, tending flowers and loved feeding hummingbirds.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Morgan and brothers, Charles Masters and an infant brother, Earl Masters.<\/p>\n<p>Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Harold Preston Howard; daughters, Rita Honaker (Steve) of Ronceverte and Lisa Harvey (Alan) of Bumpass, VA; sons, Richard Howard (Katie) of Buffalo, WV, Chuck Howard (Melody) of Organ Cave and Brad Howard (Melissa) of Nags Head, NC; three sisters, Peggy Benton of Richmond, VA, Betty Mann of Organ Cave and Janie Boyd of Glen Morgan; brother, Sam Masters of Organ Cave; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.<\/p>\n<p>Funeral service was held on Saturday, Jan. 23, at McLean Church in Ronceverte, where Pastor John Groves officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery.<\/p>\n<p>A walk through visitation was held before the service at the church.<\/p>\n<p>In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McLean Church, 344 Masters Road, Ronceverte, WV.<\/p>\n<p>The church will be provided the McLean Church Facebook page.<\/p>\n<p>Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting\u00a0 www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/p><\/div>