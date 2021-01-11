Our beloved matriarch, Nora Elizabeth Riggleman, entered glorious eternal life early Saturday morning, December 5th, 2020. God’s kitchen just got a little sweeter.

Nora was born on February 22, 1940 to Paul and Leecy Rennix Flanagan in the small Tucker County town of Hendricks, WV where she was a cheerleader for the Parsons High School Panthers and Strawberry Festival Princess in 1957. On August 2nd, 1958, shortly after graduation, Norie married Clyde Sherwood “Rig” Riggleman. In 1967, Norie and Rig moved to Cross Lanes, WV where they raised their three children, Kim (Bobby) Oldaker, Susan (John) Jarrett and Jimmy (Jill) Riggleman.

A non-degreed domestic engineer, Norie excelled at loving and raising kids. She was active in her children’s lives working as a Sunday school teacher, den mom, church cook and school volunteer. She loved to watch her family perform whether it was twirling batons, playing instruments or throwing baseballs. She not only raised her own children, she also helped raise at least half a dozen more by babysitting little ones from her church and many of her own grandchildren. And boy could she cook; whether it was steak, baked potatoes, homemade pies or cakes, it was always delicious and always plentiful.

Nora loved to be on the go and spend time with her traveling buddies. She took bus trips to many places, loved going to the beach and every year returned to Parsons for the all year high school reunions. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Order of the Eastern Star. Nora, or Norie as only a few in her family were allowed to call her, had an unyielding love for her mother, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and always looked forward to going to Tucker County to visit with them. Later in life, Norie spent time at the Church Mouse, a small gently used store that raises money for missions.

Nora is survived by her husband of 62 years, her children, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren, sister Sue Ann (Terry) Silk and brother Denny (Kay) Flanagan, both of Hendricks, WV, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The void in our hearts and lives will not be filled, but God’s merciful grace will give us comfort and strength as we remember Norie and the love that she had for her family and friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Church Mouse Ministry c/o Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.

Service for family and friends was held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.