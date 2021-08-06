<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-150x150.png" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-150x150.png 150w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-300x300.png 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-100x100.png 100w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-75x75.png 75w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-350x350.png 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_81112" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-81112" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series.png"><img class="size-full wp-image-81112" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series.png" alt="" width="1024" height="415" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series.png 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-300x122.png 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-768x311.png 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-600x243.png 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/strauss-public-lecture-series-750x304.png 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a><figcaption id="caption-attachment-81112" class="wp-caption-text">Otis Brawley, David Williams, Roberta Schwartz, Mark Batshaw, Diana Bianchi, Sharon Peacock, Robert Wachter, Carol Greider, Debara Tucci, and Bin He will present the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lectures this year. The free public lectures are hosted by the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Since the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC opened its doors 11 years ago, it has exposed thousands of community members in Southwest Virginia to leading scientists and health thought leaders from across the world.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The 2021-22 lecture series, which is free and open to the public, features a Nobel laureate and National Institutes of Health directors among the group of 10 esteemed invited speakers. The talks will cover a range of emerging topics in health research from social inequities in health and precision medicine and the genetics underlying aging and cancer to brain-machine interfaces.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are delighted to be able to share the future of health and medicine with our neighbors and colleagues, as envisioned by some of the world\u2019s most respected and accomplished thought leaders, scientists, and innovators,\u201d said Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and vice president for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech. \u201cWe are also proud to celebrate the diversity of these leaders in the biomedical and health scientific enterprise.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Here is the 2021-22 Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series lineup:<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">1) \u201cCancer Control in the 21st Century with Special Attention to Disparities in Health,\u201d by Otis Brawley, M.D., M.A.C.P., F.R.C.P., Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Department of Epidemiology at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, on Sept. 9, 2021. Brawley is also an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">2) \u201cSocial Inequities in Health: What Each One of Us Can Do,\u201d by David Williams, Ph.D., M.P.H., the Florence Sprague Norman and Laura Smart Norman Professor of Public Health, chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, on Sept. 16, 2021. Williams is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Science, and the National Academy of Arts and Sciences.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">3) \u201cDigital Innovations Are Essential For Leading Organizations: A Houston Methodist Hospital Experience,\u201d by Roberta Schwartz, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Houston Methodist Hospital, on Oct. 14, 2021. Schwartz is an elected fellow of the American Academy of Healthcare Executives.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">4) \u201cTravels Around the Urea Cycle,\u201d by Mark Batshaw, M.D., senior investigator in the Center for Genetic Medicine Research at Children\u2019s National Hospital and former physician-in-chief and chief academic officer at the Children\u2019s National Hospital, on Nov. 4, 2021.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">5) \u201c(Tentative Title) Advances in Precision Health Research for Children,\u201d by Diana Bianchi, M.D., director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, on Dec. 16, 2021. Bianchi is also head of the Prenatal Genomics and Therapy Section for the Medical Genetics Branch at the National Human Genome Research Institute and is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">6) \u201cSARS-CoV-2 Variants \u2013 Past, Present, and Future,\u201d by Sharon Peacock, Ph.D., professor of public health and microbiology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Cambridge, and executive director and chair of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, on Jan. 20, 2022. Peacock is an elected member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">7) \u201cThe Digital Transformation of Healthcare: (Finally) A Time for Optimism,\u201d by Robert Wachter, M.D., the Holly Smith Distinguished Professor in Science and Medicine, the Benioff Endowed Chair in Hospital Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, and an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, on Feb. 10, 2022.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">8) \u201c(Tentative Title) Role of Telomeres in Genome Stability, Cancer, and Aging,\u201d by Carol Greider, Ph.D., recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology at UC Santa Cruz on Feb. 24, 2022.\u00a0 In addition to the Nobel Prize, Greider is a recipient of the Albert Lasker Award for Basic Medical Research and an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">9) \u201cImproving Accessibility and Affordability of Hearing Health Care,\u201d by Debara Tucci, M.D., M.S., M.B.A., director of the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders at the National Institutes of Health, on April 14, 2022.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">10) \u201cDynamic Brain Mapping and Brain-Computer Interfaces,\u201d by Bin He, Ph.D., trustee professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, on May 5, 2022. He is an elected fellow of the International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering, the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, the Biomedical Engineering Society, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The series of free public lectures is named for Maury Strauss, a Roanoke businessman and longtime community benefactor who recognizes the value of bringing thought leaders and innovators in science, medicine, and health to share their work and vision with the Roanoke community.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">All of the lectures will be streamed live via Zoom, and some are anticipated to be presented in-person at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. For more information about the lecture series and how to tune in via Zoom, visit the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute\u2019s website.<\/span><\/p><\/div>