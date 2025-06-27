By Esther Wickham | The Center Square
(The Center Square) — Following the California Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation being found in violation of Title IX by the U.S Department of Education, the governor’s office is unfazed.
Meanwhile, the debate over transgender athletes in girls’ sports has extended beyond California and the Trump administration to include organizations representing the transgender community and female athletes.
On Wednesday, the U.S Department of Education released a statement that found the CDE and CIF in violation of Title IX for allowing biological males in girls’ sports and intimate spaces.
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon explained the CDE and CIF risk enforcement action if they don’t comply with Title IX by July 5, as indicated in the Resolution Agreement.
The Department of Education said enforcement could include referrals to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Since the Department of Education’s statement has been released, the governor’s office said it believes the department’s documents were simply made to intimidate school officials.
“It wouldn’t be a day ending in ‘Y’ without the Trump Administration threatening to defund California. Now Secretary McMahon is confusing the government with her WrestleMania days — dramatic, fake, and completely divorced from reality. This won’t stick,” Izzy Gardon, director of communications for Newsom’s office, told The Center Square.
“The letter and proposed resolution agreement from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) is not a serious legal document,” Elana Ross, deputy communications director of Newsom’s office, added. “It’s a political document designed to intimidate school officials and unlawfully override well-established state laws protecting students.”
Yet earlier this year Gov. Newsom hosted conservative activist Charlie Kirk on his podcast and told Kirk he thinks it’s “deeply unfair” that transgender athletes are participating in girls’ sports.
The Center Square reached out for comment from CIF. The organization responded, “The CIF does not comment on legal matters.”
“The California Department of Education believes all students should have the opportunity to learn and play at school, and we have consistently applied existing law in support of students’ rights to do so,” Liz Sanders, director of communications at CDE, told The Center Square.
Equality California, an LGBT advocacy organization, called on the CDE and the CIF to reject the demands of the U.S. Department of Education and for Newsom to defend California’s laws.
“The U.S. Department of Education’s ‘findings’ are a dangerous distortion of Title IX and a direct attack on transgender youth in California,” Equality California said in a press release. “Let’s be clear: This isn’t about fairness in sports and never has been — it’s about a federal administration weaponizing civil rights laws to target transgender students and force California to comply with their hateful anti-transgender agenda.”
Pro-female athlete organizations such as the California Family Council are in support of the Trump administration’s change. They expressed hope that the CDE and CIF are held accountable in protecting women.
“As a former CIF athlete and collegiate athlete in California, I am deeply grateful to see the U.S. Department of Education taking action,” said Sophia Lorey, girls’ sports advocate for California Family Council. “I’ve personally heard from too many young women who have faced the injustice of being forced to compete against male athletes, losing out on championships, awards and their right to safety.”
Lorey, who played on the women’s soccer team at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, said Title IX was created to protect women like herself in sports.
“This decision is a critical step toward restoring fairness and protecting the integrity of girls’ sports in our state. We urge the California Department of Education and CIF to comply immediately and put our daughters first,” Lorey said.
