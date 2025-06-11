By Kenneth Schrupp | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a formal address Tuesday to the state, blaming President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard late Saturday night after two days of riots and destruction for Sunday and Monday’s more violent escalation.
At approximately the same time, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ordered a curfew for downtown Los Angeles, warning that violators will be arrested.
“On Saturday morning, when federal agents jumped out of an unmarked van near a Home Depot parking lot, they began grabbing people,” said Newsom in his address. “In response, everyday Angelenos came to exercise their constitutional right to free speech and assembly to protest their government’s actions.”
The protests started on Friday and soon escalated to violence as rioters began using hammers to break pieces of concrete structures to hurl at police.
“In turn, the state of California and the city and county of Los Angeles sent our police officers to help keep the peace,” said Newsom. “And with some exceptions, they were successful.”
On Saturday, rioters were caught on video hurling large stones — often successfully — at the windshields of federal agents’ vehicles as they were driving by. A Reuters photographer also captured the now famous image of a man waving a Mexican flag while riding a motorcycle in circles around a burning vehicle in front of a line of police.
Late on Saturday, President Donald Trump federalized 2,000 members of the National Guard and ordered them to Los Angeles, without approval from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“Donald Trump, without consulting California law enforcement leaders, commandeered two thousand of our state’s national guard members to deploy on our streets illegally, and for no reason,” continued Newsom. “That’s when the downward spiral began.”
“As the news spread throughout LA, anxiety for family and friends ramped up,” said Newsom. “Protests started again. By night, several dozen lawbreakers became violent and destructive.”
Violence and destruction escalated significantly on Saturday night, reaching a fever pitch on Sunday and Monday despite the arrival of National Guard troops on Saturday morning.
On Sunday night, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said, “We are overwhelmed,” and that there’s “no limit to what [rioters] are doing to our officers.” Videos taken that day included horse-mounted officers ambushed with flames, concrete being dropped off bridges onto officers’ heads and vehicles below, and the firing of explosive mortar and rocket fireworks at police.
Large-scale looting on Monday night included Shoe Palace, Adidas, Apple, a jewelry store and a marijuana dispensary.
Amid a fifth day of protests on Tuesday, Bass ordered a curfew for all of downtown Los Angeles within the area bound by the 110, the 10, and the 5 freeways starting at 8 p.m. Pacific time.
“I issued a curfew starting tonight at 8 p.m. for downtown Los Angeles to stop bad actors who are taking advantage of the President’s chaotic escalation,” said Bass. “If you do not live or work in downtown L.A., avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted.”
As of 8:22 p.m., large crowds still remain downtown.
Leave a Reply