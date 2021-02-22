<div><p>Agricultural producers who have not yet enrolled in the USDA\u2019s Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2021 must do so by March 15. Producers who have not yet signed a 2021 enrollment contract or who want to make an election change should contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) office to make an appointment. Program enrollment for 2021 is required in order to participate in the programs, but elections for the 2021 crop year are optional and otherwise remain the same as elections made for 2020.<\/p>\n<p>ARC and PLC provide income support to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.\u00a0Producers who do not complete enrollment by close of business local time on Monday, March 15 will not be enrolled in ARC or PLC for the 2021 crop year and will be ineligible to receive a payment should one trigger for an eligible crop.<\/p>\n<p>Producers are eligible to enroll farms with base acres for the following commodities: barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium- and short-grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.<\/p>\n<p>Producers are reminded that enrolling in ARC or PLC programs can impact eligibility for some crop insurance products. Producers who elect and enroll in PLC also have the option of purchasing Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) through their Approved Insurance Provider. Producers of covered commodities who elect ARC are ineligible for SCO on their planted acres.<\/p>\n<p>Unlike SCO, RMA\u2019s Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) is unaffected by\u00a0participating in ARC for\u00a0the same crop, on the same acres. You may elect ECO\u00a0regardless of your farm program election.<\/p>\n<p>Any questions they can be directed to the local Botetourt\/Craig\/Roanoke FSA office at 540-977-2698.<\/p><\/div>