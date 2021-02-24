<div><p>Saturday, Feb. 20, at approximately 9:10 a.m., a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound in the 1500 block of N. Franklin Street in Christiansburg crossed over the divider, crossed the southbound lanes, left the roadway and traveled through a parking lot before crashing into a parked car and an occupied business.<\/p>\n<p>The crash resulted in significant damage to both the business \u2014 Cricket Wireless, located at 1580 N. Franklin St. \u2014 and a 2010 Honda Civic parked outside. Initial estimates put the damage to the building at $60,000. Christiansburg building inspectors condemned the building as a result of the damage.<\/p>\n<p>At the scene, the driver of the vehicle, William Tyler Griffith, 27, of Dublin, had no visible injuries and was conscious and alert but had no recollection of the crash or what caused him to cross the center line. He was transported to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery for further evaluation.<\/p>\n<p>The crash caused an estimated $4,000 damage to the parked Honda Civic, and Griffith\u2019s pickup truck was a total loss.<\/p>\n<p>No one inside the building was seriously injured, but an employee did receive a minor cut from flying debris.<\/p><\/div>