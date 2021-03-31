<p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Clay County Veteran\u2019s Memorial is seeking honorably discharged service members from Clay County from the past to the present to recognize by having their name placed on a new granite monument being constructed in front of the old court house.<\/p>\n<p>For more information and eligibility requirements, go to clayvet.weebly.com or send an email to clayvetmem@gmail.com.\u00a0 Self preservation is the first law of nature and self sacrifice is the first law of grace. If you\u2019re a veteran or know of a veteran, do not miss out on this opportunity to have their service and sacrifice recorded for future generations to recognize.<\/p>