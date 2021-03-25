<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="768" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17761" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/New-1024x768.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/New-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/New-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/New-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/New-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/New-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/New.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Martinsville on Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Martinsville store, located at 240 Commonwealth Blvd., is the 32nd Harbor Freight Tools store in Virginia.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As a designated essential service, the store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe\u2019re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Martinsville and all of Henry County,\u201d said Jason Hines, store manager. \u201cAt Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists\u2014any tool user who cares about value.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in our stores.<\/span><\/p><\/div>